Georgie Crawford gives health update – after previously battling cancer

Georgie Crawford has issued a health update after she previously battled breast cancer in 2017.

The podcast host was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in October 2017, and was given the all clear in late 2018 after receiving extensive treatment.

The mother-of-two has now taken to her Instagram to inform her followers that she recently had a biopsy carried out on her other breast.

In an emotional post, Georgie wrote: “Hey guys I’ve kind of disappeared for a while, that’s because I find it hard to fake it here. I went for my yearly check in nov & last week I got a call to say they wanted to biopsy something in my other breast.”

“I was REASSURED & even told at the biopsy told not to worry, but they had to just check. I took this as such a good sign. But my mind started to play tricks, good old PTSD.”

“I was sick for Pia’s first Christmas in 2017, & everyday I would look at Tahlie & wonder if it was happening again. I was told the lab is so busy I would probably not get the results before Christmas (totally understandable).”

“On the outside I was smiling, on the inside I trembled. All day & all night. Even though I was told not to worry which is a REALLY good sign, my mind was playing tricks on me. I was so so worried but tried so hard to put a brave face. This was supposed to be my dream Christmas but i told myself I would fake it for my family.”

“However, every morning before I had a chance to think, the first thought that entered was ‘I am well’. My body was talking to me & I was trying so hard to TRUST it. On Friday, I surrendered. I thought if I do have cancer I will be ok, I am being guided & it is bringing me somewhere. But I prayed for a Christmas miracle.”

“Just the chance to be as happy as I felt last month. I sat at the traffic lights a little later & I imagined Prof Hill ringing me saying ‘good news Georgie’. I imagined the words over and over again. 5 minutes later, 01809… Beaumont hospital.”

“I answered. Prof Hill ‘Georgie it’s good news, you are going to have a great Christmas’. You can imagine my reaction 😭 my heart.”

“Thank you to the people in the lab working so hard, Dr Deirdre Duke, Prof Hill. These people are creating miracles for people every single day. And I got two miracles this Christmas, my health & my baby.”

“I heard a quote the other day, pray with your feet moving & that’s what I did. This is a reminder that if the house is a mess, the turkey is dry, the person in front of you in the queue is annoying you, it doesn’t matter.”

“None of it does. Your health and the people you love are all that matters this Christmas. Let’s give thanks for our everyday miracles. 🤍🤍🤍”