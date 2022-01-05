First six couples for Dancing with the Stars confirmed ahead of new season

The first six couples for Dancing with the Stars have been confirmed, ahead of the new season premiere this Sunday.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will present the fifth season of the popular RTÉ show, with twelve celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor to compete for the glitterball trophy.

Check out the six celebrity and pro dancer couples below:

Aengus Mac Grainna and Emily Barker

Aengus Mac Grainna has been partnered with Emily Barker for series five of Dancing with the Stars.

Having made it to the final last season, Emily will be hoping this year she can go one step further and take home the glitterball trophy with this year’s partner Aengus.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Swimmer Ellen Keane is partnered with Stephen Vincent as he returns to Dancing with the Stars for his second series.

They’ll be going for gold once they take to the dancefloor in January.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

Ireland’s Rugby Seven’s star Jordan Conroy will dance with new pro dancer Salome Chachua.

They are hoping that Jordan’s positive and hardworking attitude combined with Salome’s wealth of experience from Dancing with the Stars in Georgia will lead them to the grand final.

Missy Keating and Ervinas Merfeldas

Missy Keating is beginning the New Year by taking to the dancefloor with new Irish pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas.

This enthusiastic duo will be hoping that they will present their best foot forward as the competition unfolds.

Gráinne Seoige and John Nolan

Gráinne Seoige will dance with returning pro-dancer John Nolan for the upcoming series.

The television presenter will be hoping that by learning to jive with John, they will be the waltz away with the glitterball.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

Cyclist Nicolas Roche has been paired with Karen Byrne for series five of Dancing with the Stars.

The former olympian and former winner of the series are working hard in studio and are ready to to shimmy their way to the dancefloor with full force.

The celebrity lineup this year also includes Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, comedian Neil Delamere, and singer Erica Cody.

Their pro dancer partners will be revealed this Thursday.

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One at 6.30pm, this Sunday, January 9th.