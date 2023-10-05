Executive producer departs The Late Late Show – one month after Patrick Kielty takes the helm

An executive producer of The Late Late Show has left the programme, just one month after Patrick Kielty officially took over as host.

Jane Murphy, who had been working on the revamped series over the past five months, has departed the show amid reports of “tensions” behind the scenes.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, RTÉ’s group head of entertainment Alan Tyler confirmed her departure.

He said: “As a highly experienced Executive Producer, Jane Murphy worked on The Late Late Show for the past five months in pre-planning and production including taking Patrick and the show to air for the first four weeks.

“Now that the brand-new series has been established, she will be taking up a different role within television.

“I want to thank Jane for her steady stewardship and hard graft over the last five months to get the new show up and running and off to a great start.”

“Myself, Patrick and the team are very grateful and have our heads down now in the flow of the new season,” he added.

RTÉ hasn’t commented on reports of “tensions” behind the scenes between Patrick and Ms Murphy.

But according to the Irish Examiner, her departure was “unprecedented”.