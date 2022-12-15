Ellie Kelly opens up about her new romance: ‘He’s the loveliest boy’

Ellie Kelly has opened up about her new romance.

The Irish influencer recently shared a glimpse of her new beau on her Instagram Stories, after she flew over to London to visit him.

The makeup artist spoke about her mystery man on the latest episode of the Hold My Drink podcast, which she hosts with Charleen Murphy.

She said: “I went over to a boy and it was so much fun. [He’s a] lovely man. He’s the loveliest boy.”

After discussing how she “soft launched” her new beau, Ellie said: “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten so many messages in my life! To every single person who messaged me, I love you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“The soft launch went well. I think that’s the most I’ll ever share [of him] though. I don’t I’ll ever be doing what I used to do… I think because I was so public with someone else, that I don’t know what it’s like to keep things private, and it might actually be nicer.”

In the same podcast, Charleen confirmed she is also seeing a new man, following her split from footballer Dano Mandroiu earlier this year.