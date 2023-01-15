Dancing with the Stars contestant Damian McGinty reveals he turned down a MAJOR reality show

Damian McGinty has revealed he turned down the chance to appear on the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish actor shot to fame after winning season one of the Glee Project in 2011.

The 30-year-old then landed full-time a role on Glee as Rory Flanagan, and he starred on the hit TV show for three years.

Damian, who is now on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, has since explained why he turned down the chance to appear on the American version of the show.

He told RSVP Live: “I made the decision based off of that a couple of years previously I had done a reality show, The Glee Project, which got me my role on Glee.”

“I just felt like it was too soon to do another reality show. [The offer] did turn my head, I was interested, but it wasn’t the right time.”

“I’m really, really glad I waited because I think it would have been a complete car crash back then. I’m glad I waited until my body parts matured!”

Damian added: “My wife is one of the main reasons I did the show [DWTS Ireland]. I was in Ireland working on a new Celtic Thunder record and one of the producers from Dancing with the Stars saw I was here and reached out to me.”

“I told my wife and immediately she was like, ‘You need to do this’. I didn’t think that was going to be her reaction. Normally when I travel for projects my wife would visit, but she would never come with me for the whole tour.”

“But for this, we decided to spend the first three months of 2023 in Ireland, regardless of when I go home. She brought our dog, so he is here too. We’re very happy.”

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.