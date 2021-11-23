Brendan Grace’s wife recalls heartbreaking moment he found out his cancer was terminal

Brendan Grace’s wife Eileen has recalled the heartbreaking moment he found out his cancer was terminal.

The beloved comedian sadly passed away back in 2019 at the age of 68, after battling the illness.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Eileen said: “Brendan was sitting at the side of the bed. He just got into the bed and he kind of went into the foetal position.”

“I could hear his breathing change. It was panicked,” she explained.

Eileen and their daughter Amanda tried to comfort Brendan, but he wanted to be left alone.

After giving him a few minutes, they came back into the room and Eileen said there was a “sadness and grief in his eyes”.

“The three of us hugged and cried and said we will get through this,” she recalled.

“He was thinking of all of us. ‘How is Eileen going to cope? What about the kids?’ But that evening, it’s like he settled it with God himself.”

“You could see it. He handed it all over.”

“He sat up and said, ‘Well this is what it is — it’s out of my hands now. But the time that I have here, I’m going to enjoy it,’” she added.

Eileen and Brendan, who had four children, tied the knot in 1973 and remained together until his passing.