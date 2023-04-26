Bláthnaid Treacy shares sweet snaps from joint baby shower with her best friend

Bláthnaid Treacy has shared the sweetest snaps from her joint baby shower with her best friend Holly Cullen.

The RTÉ star is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Charlie Moon.

Every girl’s dream is to be pregnant at the same time as her BFF, and Bláthnaid got to experience just that as her best friend Holly is also expecting.

Edging closer to their due dates, the gal pals decided to throw a joint baby shower in their hometown of Bray over the weekend.

Sharing photos from the day on Instagram, Bláthnaid wrote: “Besties having babies at the same time 💙.”

“I still can’t believe we get to do this together… so magical. Love you @_hollycullen 😍.”

“We had the best baby shower on Sunday in our gorgeous hometown….thank you to all our wonderful friends and family for making us feel so special, especially @annatreacy108 and @jackie131cullen 🥰 we love you 💕.”

Bláthnaid and her husband Charlie announced her pregnancy back in February.

The Bray native shared the news via Instagram, alongside snaps of her showing off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “We can’t wait to meet you 💕 Our little lady arrives this summer. Feeling so lucky and grateful 💞 Photo and baby by @cha_moon_e 😘 #20Weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bláthnaid Treacy Moon🌙 (@blathnaidt)

A host of well known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, with James Patrice writing: “Aaaah congratulations!! 😍😍❤️❤️ xx.”

Paul Ryder penned: “STOP THIS RIGHT NOW! Waaaaaaah! 😍,” and Pamela Uba said: “Congratulations 😍❤️.”

Bláthnaid and Charlie got engaged while enjoying a romantic trip to Mexico back in 2018.

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2019.

The couple married in front of 120 guests in an intimate ceremony in the Wicklow mountains.

On her big day, Bláthnaid stunned in a backless dress from Lola Varma – an Australian bridal designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bláthnaid Treacy Moon🌙 (@blathnaidt)