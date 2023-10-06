Bláthnaid Treacy debuts dramatic hair transformation

Bláthnaid Treacy has debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The TV and radio presenter, who boasts 35.3k Instagram followers, is best known for RTÉ 2FM’s Official Chart Show and Weekend Breakfast.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Bláthnaid shared a selfie in which she debuted a blunt bob.

The mum-of-one later showed off her new ‘do in a short clip, which shows her swishing her blonde locks from side to side.

Bláthnaid is the latest Irish star to try out the bob.

In August, Sophie Murray revealed she had chopped her hair off.

Just days later, Pippa O’Connor debuted her own dramatic hair transformation.

Bláthnaid recently welcomed her first child with her husband Charlie Mooney.

The Bray native announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram in June, writing: “Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button.”

“Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.”

“Thank you for making me a mum @cha_moon_e, Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly. She is the greatest love of our lives ❤️ and the flipping image of her dad 🤩.”