Amy Huberman shares sweet tribute to father on his birthday

'It’s been so strange seeing you from afar for so long now'

Amy Huberman has shared a sweet tribute to her father Harold, on his 82nd birthday.

The Finding Joy actress has been forced to distance herself from her family during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Amy posted a series of photos, alongside a touching message.

“Happy birthday Dad 🎈❤️ Both you and I thought you were 83 until we realized you are actually only a mere chisler of 82,” she hilariously wrote.

“It’s been so strange seeing you from afar for so long now. Walking around to you to wave in the window and say hi, boot skating on the path outside while you watch (daughter not me) and holding up pics and paintings for you (sometimes me).”

The 41-year-old explained that she and her two brothers commemorated the day at a social distance, which was complete with a gorgeous cake.

“First time myself and my brothers have ever had a birthday party for you by standing 2m apart and shouting/singing happy birthday to/at you through the window,” she admitted.

“But still, things to look forward to when this is all over; a proper hug! But for now for your birthday you got some pretty awful singing and the knowledge you’re actually a whole year younger 👍🏻🎈❤️😘.”

Last month, Amy revealed on The Late Late Show that she struggled not being able to see her father, who has Parkinson’s Disease, during the global pandemic.

