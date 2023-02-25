New report claims Prince Harry may add another chapter to bombshell memoir Spare

A new report has claimed that Prince Harry may add another chapter to his bombshell memoir Spare.

The 557-page-long book was officially released on January 10.

The Duke of Sussex made a number of bombshell claims and accusations throughout the memoir, and revealed he had cut a number of revelations over fears the Royal Family would never forgive him.

A new report has since claimed that the Duke of Sussex may write an additional chapter to be included in the book’s paperback release.

A source told Page Six: “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended.”

They added that “readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of Spare.”

However, a rep for the dad-of-two simply put in writing: “That’s not true.”

Publishing company Random House released the hardcover version of Spare on January 10, and Harry narrates an audio version of the memoir.

Page Six previously reported that the Duke of Sussex has “no regrets” about the revelations he made in the book.

The 38-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal earlier this month, where he reportedly spoke about Spare to guests.

A guest at the event told the publication: “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it.”

“He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.“

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “seemed to be in extremely good spirits,” but dodged questions about whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

According to the publication, the 73-year-old wants his son and daughter-in-law to attend the historical occasion.

However, a source close to the couple to People magazine claimed that they had not yet been invited.