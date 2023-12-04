Mother of five-year-old girl injured in Dublin knife attack shares update

The mother of the five-year-old girl injured in a knife attack on Parnell Square earlier this month has shared an update on her condition.

The little girl was just one of three children injured alongside a childcare worker on November 23 in the Irish capital.

It’s understood that the five-year-old remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street.

In a statement released on Monday, her mother said: “Dear all, thank you so much for the incredible gesture and kindness you have shown our family during these troubled times.”

“Your thoughts, prayers and generosity have and will go a long way.”

“Our little girl has shown incredible strength and is still here with us. We don’t know yet what lies ahead as it is still early, but she is resilient and limitations will not stop her.”

“Thank you so much. All the love we can give.”

