Goss.ie Wins ‘Best Brand’ At The Digital Media Awards

Goss Media have been awarded ‘Best Brand’ at the 2023 Digital Media Awards.

Founded in 2014, by a then 24-year-old Alexandra Ryan, the brand is entering its 10th year in business, and continues to boast rapid growth across multiple areas.

With over 1 million readers per month, and an average reach of 16 million weekly across all social media channels, Goss.ie is proud to be the only fully Irish and female-owned media brand in the country.

Speaking about the win, Founder and CEO Alexandra said she was overjoyed to be recognised by such a prestigious event:

“It really means so much to me and all of us as a team to win this award,” she said.

“I feel like we have always been a bit of an underdog, and while we have always worked so tirelessly to make Goss.ie the number one entertainment publication in the country, that has not always been recognised, so to get this award, is really meaningful.”

“I want to thank the judges who chose us as Best Brand this year, to be honoured by such a well-established and highly-esteemed panel of judges, makes winning this award even more special.”

Known for breaking entertainment news faster than any other Irish publication, since launching Goss.ie has been credited by some of the biggest publications in the world, including the Mail Online, Fox News, Page Six, The Sun, The Mirror, The Daily Star, OK! Magazine, and much more.

Goss Media is also dominating the event space and has successfully produced The Gossies year on year, since 2016. Even producing a fully online version during the Covid pandemic in 2021, which was hosted by Lucy Kennedy.

To date, the awards have been hosted by Vogue Williams, Doireann Garrihy, James Kavanagh, Brian Dowling, Lucy Kennedy and Muireann O’Connell.

In 2022 Goss.ie launched their second awards brand, Goss.ie’s Women of the Year Awards. Hosted by Grainne Seoige, the event had its second ceremony in October 2023 and recognises truly inspirational women across multiple sectors, including business, tech, medicine, activism, news, the arts and much more.

Aside from stand-out events, Goss.ie also launched their debut studio in 2022, Goss Studio, which is located in Goss HQ.

In 2023 Goss.ie launched ‘Goss Island’, a new podcast sponsored by Tesco F&F, focused on all things Love Island.

In 2024 Goss.ie will produce more than three productions through Goss Studio.