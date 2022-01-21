Star-studded list of performers announced for the 2022 BRIT Awards

A host of famous faces will perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards next month.

Organisers announced the first wave of performers this morning, which includes Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

The awards ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 8, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists, nominees and all guests are required to show a negative lateral flow test before they enter the venue.

Audience members will not be socially distanced, but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under SONG OF THE YEAR A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love ARTIST OF THE YEAR Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender GROUP OF THE YEAR Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice INTERNATIONAL ARTIST Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift INTERNATIONAL GROUP ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay – Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weekend – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business BEST NEW ARTIST Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem RISING STAR Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)

Lola Young POP/R&B ACT Adele

Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes DANCE ACT Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Raye ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz