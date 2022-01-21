Ad
Star-studded list of performers announced for the 2022 BRIT Awards

From ITV Studios
A host of famous faces will perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards next month.

Organisers announced the first wave of performers this morning, which includes Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

The awards ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 8, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists, nominees and all guests are required to show a negative lateral flow test before they enter the venue.

Audience members will not be socially distanced, but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Adele – 30
  • Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran – =
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
  • Adele – Easy On Me
  • Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
  • Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
  • Central Cee – Obsessed With You
  • Dave and Stormzy – Clash
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
  • Glass Animals – Heatwave
  • Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
  • KSI – Holiday
  • Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
  • Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
  • Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

