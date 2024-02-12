80s rock legends announce Dublin gig

80s rock legends AC/DC have announced that they will be bringing their Power Up European tour to Dublin.

The band, who are best known for their hits Back in Black, Shoot to Thrill and Highway to Hell, celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, and are set to finish their 21-date tour in Dublin.

The Australian band are set to play Croke Park on August 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

Their Power Up tour is named after their last album which was released in November 2020.

Only lead guitarist Angus Young remains from the original line-up, but singer Brian Johnson is back following surgery to correct hearing loss which saw him replaced on the 2016 Rock or Bust tour by Guns N’ Roses singer, Axl Rose.

The show will consist of Brian, Angus, Stevie Young, who replaced the late Malcolm Young in 2017, new drummer Matt Laug, and a yet to be named bass player who will replace Cliff Williams.

AC/DC last played Ireland in 2015 with a sold-out show in the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets start at €86.50 and are on sale Friday, February 16 at 9am through Ticketmaster.