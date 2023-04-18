This is why Love Is Blind fans are slamming hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Love Is Blind fans are calling for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to be removed as the show’s hosts.

The couple have hosted all four seasons of the series so far, but viewers aren’t happy with them after the latest reunion episode.

Fans are claiming the pair were “biased” toward some of the season 4 cast during the reunion, and made the episode “awkward”.

My final thoughts on the #LOVEISBLINDreunion that I couldn’t even finish bc it was so insufferable: a thread Vanessa & Nick: Bye. Hosting this is not your calling. Way too bias and did not ask the right questions and literally made this 10x more awkward than it already was. — Heather Mitchell (@Heather_ridg) April 18, 2023

An official Change.org petition, titled “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind”, has also been created.

The petition, which has received thousands of signatures, reads: “Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else.”

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”

The petition creator suggested the show should “upgrade” the hosts due to it’s international success.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have been hosting Love Is Blind since it first launched in 2020.