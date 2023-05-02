Serena Williams announces her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala.

The tennis legend is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

After debuting her baby bump at the star-studded fundraising event in New York on Monday night, Serena took to Instagram to share some pregnancy snaps.

She wrote: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and her husband welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in October 2017.

It comes after Serena announced her retirement from tennis last year, as she revealed her hopes to expand her family.