New report claims Matthew Perry could be granted HUGE honour after his death

A new report has claimed Matthew Perry could be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, sadly died on October 28 aged 54.

The late 54-year-old, who died of an apparent drowning in his hot tub, was found by his assistant.

It was previously reported that no illicit drugs were found on the scene, though police found numerous prescription drugs.

Matthew was reportedly on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

The actor was laid to rest on November 3 after a private funeral ceremony was held at Forest Lawn Church in LA, where his Friends co-stars and family were in attendance.

Now, it’s been claimed that Matthew could be honoured in another way, and could be set to join his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the iconic landmark, revealed they would “love to honour the late actor with a star and posthumous ceremony”.

However, the final decision would be up to Matthew’s family.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor opened up about his lengthy battle with addiction and revealed he almost died when he was 49 years old.

The Friends star spent weeks in a hospital fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

The actor revealed he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

The late 54-year-old had been to rehab 15 times, and had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far.

Matthew said fans who read his book will “be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came”.