Friends cast reunite for co-star Matthew Perry’s funeral

The cast of Friends reunited at the funeral of their co-star Matthew Perry on Friday.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead at his home in LA on October 28, following an apparent drowning.

The Friends star’s funeral was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA where his co-stars were in attendance, as well as Matthew’s family and close friends.

According to the MailOnline, Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow arrived as a quartet, and were then joined by Matt Le Blanc outside of the church after the hour-long ceremony.

An onlooker told the online publication: “Ms. Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself. This is a high profile gathering.”

Matthew’s mother, father and step-father were all seen in attendance at the private ceremony.

Saying a heartfelt goodbye to a friend, as loved ones gather at a private ceremony to celebrate the life of Matthew Perry. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ru2JL9LWug — Iris (@Iris_i_Life) November 4, 2023

The service reportedly ended with a rendition of the Peter Gabriel song Don’t Give Up, which includes the lyrics: “No fight left or so it seems, I am a man whose dreams have all deserted, I’ve changed my face, I’ve changed my name, But no one wants you when you lose.”

“There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke,” the onlooker added.

After the service, Matthew was laid to rest in the cemetery opposite the Warner Brothers Studios, where he filmed 10 seasons of the iconic US sitcom Friends.

The Friends cast recently issued a joint statement following the tragic and sudden death of their co-star.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his LA home on October 28.

TMZ previously reported that fentanyl and meth were not found in Matthew’s system at the time of his death.

However, the outlet went on to report that more in-depth tests are still being conducted as part of a toxicology examination to check whether any other illegal drugs were found in his blood.

These in-depth tests will also determine whether the levels of his prescription medication were at harmful doses.

The results could take between 4-6 months to be returned, and the coroner will then be able to determine the cause and manner of Matthew’s death.