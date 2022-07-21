Margot Robbie named the highest paid actress in Hollywood – as her MASSIVE Barbie salary is revealed

Margot Robbie has been named the highest paid actress in Hollywood, thanks to her WHOPPING salary for her role in the live-action Barbie film.

According to Variety, the 32-year-old was paid a jaw-dropping $12.5million to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated movie.

The Australian actress also reportedly earned an eye-watering $10million salary for her latest blockbuster Birds Of Prey, which was released in 2020.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are earning an equal $12.5 million for their roles as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's #Barbie. https://t.co/7tAk0tNbxp pic.twitter.com/rLM7fG1JHE — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2022

The Barbie movie wrapped production earlier this week, after four months of filming.

The much-anticipated romantic comedy stars Margot as Barbie and Ryan as her longtime love interest Ken.

A synopsis on IMDB of the upcoming film reads: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.”

Barbie is set for release in 2023.