Mandy Moore reveals the sweet meaning behind her newborn son’s name

Mandy Moore has revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn son’s name.

The actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child earlier this week, who they’ve named August Harrison Goldsmith.

The 36-year-old has since shared the inspiration behind their baby boy’s moniker.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the This Is Us star shared a photo of August sleeping with a small grey blanket, which has his name embroidered across it.

Mandy captioned the post: “”It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book.”

“Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt.”

“Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day,” she added.

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot back in 2018, after two years together.