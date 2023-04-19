Love Is Blind star Paul accuses host Vanessa Lachey of having a ‘personal bias’ at the reunion

Love Is Blind season 4 star Paul has accused the show’s host Vanessa Lachey of having a “personal bias” at the reunion.

The 95-minute special, which was supposed to be live, joined Netflix earlier this week.

During the reunion, hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey quizzed Paul and Micah on their relationship, and what lead to Paul’s shock decision to say no to marrying Micah at the altar.

Paul was asked about his post-wedding comments about his ex, in which he said that he couldn’t picture her as a mother.

Speaking through tears about the comments, which she said she was only made aware of when she watched the season finale, Micah said: “I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me.”

“It’s something that I’ve talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me. My mom wasn’t supposed to be able to have children. The fact that we even survived my birth was a miracle.”

“I didn’t have any siblings. I didn’t have a big family and it’s something I wanted so bad.”

Paul then apologised to Micah, saying: “I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her.”

Explaining what he meant to say, Paul said: “I can’t see us as parents… It wasn’t evident to me. In my vision of the future, it wasn’t there.”

Vanessa then continued to press Paul for a reason he did not share his concerns with Micah before or after the wedding, and Paul has now hit out at her for the “drilling”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “I was like, ‘F**k man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me. I think I said my piece.”

“I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

Paul added that he felt he “owned as much as I could” of his responsibility in the exchange, and “took responsibility for the full capacity in which I think I was obligated to.”

The environmental scientist also expressed frustration over not getting the opportunity to fully speak his truth on why he said no to Micah at the altar.

He said: “I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no. It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn’t able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever.”

“That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that’s just a fraction of the story.”

It comes amid calls for Nick and Vanessa to be replaced as the hosts of Love Is Blind, following backlash after the reunion.

Fans are claiming the pair were “biased” toward some of the season 4 cast during the reunion, and made the episode “awkward”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have been hosting Love Is Blind since it first launched in 2020.