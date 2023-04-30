Love Is Blind star Micah makes heartbreaking plea amid backlash

Love Is Blind star Micah has begged fans to “leave looks out of it”, as she continues to face backlash over her behaviour on the show.

The 27-year-old and her co-star Irina were branded the “mean girls” of season four of the Netflix dating show, as viewers criticized how they treated some of their castmates.

The pair have both publicly apologised for their actions, but they are still receiving hate online.

Micah took to Instagram over the weekend to make a heartbreaking plea with her followers, admitting “a line has been crossed”. She wrote: “Hi guys! I want to acknowledge that while there has been a lot of love and support, there has also been a lot of negativity on social media the last few weeks. And I feel I have to say this.. please, just leave looks out of it.” “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I want everyone to have a free space to speak their mind, but, a line has been crossed- and I am not the one suffering.” She continued: “I’ve received so many heartbreaking messages from people who have been negatively affected from hateful comments that they have seen on my (and other cast) posts. While I may have willingly thrown myself into the public eye, and can take the backlash- other people have not made that choice.” “The impact of your words can be hurtful, especially to those who feel like they don’t fit in societies narrow definition of beauty. You may be talking to me, or other commenters, but you could easily be damaging an innocent persons self esteem. Don’t sink down to the level that you believe me to be at.” “You don’t know who you may be hurting. You don’t know who’s reading those words. Remember that opinions of other people don’t define who you are. You’re beautiful. Let’s celebrate our differences. They are what make us who we are 🤍” View this post on Instagram A post shared by micah lussier (@micah.lussier)