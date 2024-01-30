Lili Reinhart reveals her diagnosis following major hair loss amid ‘depressive episode’

Lili Reinhart has revealed her diagnosis following her major hair loss during her “depressive episode.”

The Riverdale star shared a video to TikTok today where she opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia.

The 27-year-old can be seen undergoing red light therapy in the video that she uploaded to the social media site today.

The 27-year-old wrote over top of the video: “Just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode,”

Lili also captioned the candid video: “Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

As the actress sat beneath the red light, she lip-synced along to an audio of a man saying: “I’m pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

According to Prevention, red light therapy is a treatment option that can reportedly promotes hair growth and density.

According to the MayoClinic’s definition of alopecia, it can “affect just your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging. Anyone can lose hair on their head, but it’s more common in men.”

In December, the actress told her 26.5 million followers how she “would not be here” without her rescue pooch.

Lili wrote: “I’m not sure I’d be here today without my Milo. Through my darkest battles with depression, he has been my angel.”

“Here’s a gentle sign, if you’re looking for one, to rescue a dog (if you’re able to). Best decision I ever made.”

The Charlie’s Angels star also previously opened up about her “exhausting” mental health battles with Nylon.

She said: “It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years. Some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”

She also revealed that she felt like a “prisoner” while shooting season five of the hit CW show Riverdale.

In an Instagram Story in May 2021, she admitted: “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression.”

Lili – who has also been diagnosed with OCD – gave a gentle reminder to her “fellow warriors” that it is okay if you don’t always feel up to the battle.

She added: “You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”