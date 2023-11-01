Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West lands her first magazine cover

North West has landed her first-ever magazine cover.

The 10-year-old was born to reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West on June 15, 2013.

The former couple share three other children – Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

In her cover interview with i-D magazine, North declared that her current favourite song is her dad Kanye’s 2004 track Through The Wire.

The 10-yer-old added: “I like singing,” and “performing is my favourite,” explaining that the urge comes “mostly from me… and then a little bit of my dad.”

Asked what she wants to be when she grows up, the TikTok star revealed: “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive.”

North continued: “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

Basketball is evidently at the heart of the 10-year-old’s life, as she described it as “not a hobby, but a ‘lifestyle'”.

“I just love basketball so much” she gushed, revealing her most treasured memory as: “When I first tried basketball, because I was so bad. So I know those memories and I’m like: ‘Ooh, now I’m so good,’ I got so much better.”

North explained the best aspect of her life is that “I get to play basketball,” before adding: “Everything. I got to go to Halloween Horror Nights.”

North revealed the three words that sum-up her existence are: “Blessed, awesome and cool”, describing herself as “The best ever”.

Throughout the interview, North also revealed that if she could meet anyone it would be Tupac, and that her most prized possession is a “Michael Jackson jacket that my mom got me for Christmas!”

Although she loves her “mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me,” North’s fashion inspiration is herself.