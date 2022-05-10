Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams reacts as video of him NAKED goes viral

Jesse Williams has reacted after a video of him naked went viral.

The actor is currently starring in the Broadway show Take Me Out, and he completely strips off for one shower scene in the play.

An audience member took a sneaky video of Jesse’s full-frontal moment, and it has since been circulating online.

Whoever took one for the team and snuck camera to broadway to give us these Jesse Williams videos, thanks pic.twitter.com/T4z3caBloe — Jonathan Bailey’s Emmy Campaign Manager (@sameolegal) May 9, 2022

Speaking about getting naked on stage on the Watch What Happens Live’s After Show, Jesse said: “Everyone makes such a big deal. It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a body.”

“I just have to make it not that big of a deal,” the Grey’s Anatomy star added.

When host Andy Cohen asked if it helps that an actor can “feel good about their penis” when making the decision to be nude onstage, Jesse replied: “I would imagine so. I don’t, so I don’t know.” Last month, Jesse admitted to Page Six that he was “terrified” of being naked during his Broadway debut. He said: “But then I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”