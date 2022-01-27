Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz announces she’s expecting her first child

Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant!

The Glee star is expecting her first child with her husband David Stanley, who she married last summer.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, writing: “Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕”

The sweet black-and-white snap shows the happy couple smiling as they placed their hands on Jenna’s growing baby bump.

Jenna and David were dating for three years before they tied the knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in LA last July.

Speaking to Brides magazine about their big day, Jenna said: “We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams.”

“It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family,” she added.