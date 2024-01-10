This is the BEST time of the day to be on your dating apps

If you’re trying to find the perfect algorithm for the dating apps, we may have the best advice for you.

Popular dating app Bumble has revealed the best time of day for users to be looking for love online.

Contrary to popular belief, Sunday is not the most ideal time to be swiping right or left as the app will be too over-saturated with too many singletons mindlessly scrolling.

According to Bumble, it is Tuesdays between 8 – 9 pm that is the peak time to be searching for “the one” in Ireland, Mondays and Wednesdays at 9pm, and Thursdays from 8pm are also good times to be on the sites.

A new concept known as “Dating Tuesday” may become popular amongst singles thanks to this newly revealed information.

Sex & Relationship Expert, Dr Caroline West has shared her two cents with those looking for love in the dating site’s Guide to Dating in January.

The Love Doctor revealed that some of us Irish do have good intentions for our love life this year and said that: “24% of Irish people are being more intentional about their time when it comes to dating.”

To increase your chances of making a match you should finish your bio, upload at least three photos and complete your photo verification- doing so will see you receiving an average of 196% more matches.

Dr Caroline also suggests that if you find it difficult to initiate a conversation add an “opening question” to your page so people can reply to it, Bumble and Hinge have many options for question prompts you can use.

She also said that “1 in 3 Irish women are actively ‘slow dating’ this year,” to protect their mental health, while 2 in 5 people are “prioritising quality over quantity” when dating.

Dr West recommends you spend at least “20 to 30 seconds on someone’s profile reading it in full, seek out details beyond that first photo.”