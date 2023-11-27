Popular dating app that organises weekly events for single people rolls out in Dublin

A popular dating app that organises weekly events for single people has officially rolled out in Dublin.

The app, called thursday°, has been hugely popular since it launched in London and New York in 2021 – and has since expanded its network to 60 cities around the world.

Described as the “dating movement that brings your city’s single population together under one roof”, thursday° is the facilitator of real, in-person connections in pressureless, safe environments.

Designed for those with dating app fatigue, the app works for a single 24 hour period each week.

The app comes to life at 00.01am every Thursday morning, with all matches and conversations disappearing at midnight.

Less time means less boring small talk and more spontaneity, meaning you have to ask fast if you want to secure a date.

thursday° allows users to spend more time going out and meeting people, with Thursday the one day of the week dedicated to online dating.

The app will also invite you to attend your city’s weekly pop-up nights for singles, known as thursdayº Bars, which changes venue every week.

It’s an alternative to members clubs, swipe-right culture and is a good way to discover your city’s hidden gems (both human and bars) – and they’re totally free to attend.

The app aims to keep swiping to a minimum, getting likeminded singletons in the same room and letting the magic happen the old fashioned way IRL – over a few drinks in a bar surrounded by other singles.

Each week, the app will send you a push notification with details of that week’s thursdayº Bar, and if you’re free that night and wanting to go, press ‘count me in’ on the app listing.

When Thursday rolls around it’s as simple as clocking off work, heading to a thursdayº Bar and hoping for some half decent chat-up lines and in real life human connection, be it romance or making new friends.

This week’s thursdayº Bar in Dublin is The Well on St. Stephen’s Green.

Download the app here to check it out for yourself.