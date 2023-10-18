PICS: Beauty lovers step out at the launch of Paula Callan’s new state-of-the-art app Artistry Academy

A host of beauty lovers stepped out at the launch of Paula Callan’s new state-of-the-art app Artistry Academy on Tuesday night.

Paula unveiled Artistry Academy in the stunning, Georgian-inspired venue No.25 Fitzwilliam Place.

The brand new app allows users to not only learn top makeup techniques, but continue to practice and develop their skills in the comfort of their own homes.

Paula is one of Ireland most sought-after makeup artist.

With an impressive career spanning over 20 years, she had painted the faces of some of the most well-known people in showbiz – including Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Whitmore, Joanna Lumley and Cheryl.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: