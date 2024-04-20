PICS: Stars step out in style for the 2024 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2024 IFTA Film & Drama Awards attracted a star-studded list of guests on Saturday night – including Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, James Bond legend Pierce Brosnan and Oscar nominated actress Lily Gladstone.

The 21st awards show is taking place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

A host of famous faces will be awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama at the ceremony.

Check out the red carpet arrivals below as the biggest night in Irish film kicks off in style:

Stephen Rea will also receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement award.

Ahead of the awards show, celebrity attendees stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Caitriona Balfe, Kerry Condon, Liam Cunningham, Clare Dunne, Niamh Algar, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Alisha Weir, to name a few.

The highlights of the IFTA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ2 on Monday, April 22nd, at 9:35pm.