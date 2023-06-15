Milkshake singer Kelis to launch the ultimate Guinness summer food series

This July, Guinness is collaborating with Hen’s Teeth for the ultimate summer food series, featuring creamy pints, summer vibes and four renowned international contemporary food creators.

The summer takeover at Hen’s Teeth Gallery will kick off with an immersive dining experience from award-winning singer-songwriter and chef, Kelis, on Wednesday, July 5.

Join Cordon Bleu-trained chef Kelis who will take inspiration from her Caribbean and American heritage to create a menu featuring Green Papaya Salad with Macadamia Nut, Guinness Braised Oxtail Poutine with Fried Cassava.

After dinner, the summer evening will continue with pints of Guinness and guest DJs.

Kelis commented: “I can’t wait to be back in Dublin to create my first ever food experience in Ireland, together with Guinness and Hen’s Teeth.”

“I’m always looking for ways to explore new tastes and culture, and I’m excited to bring my passion for vibrant flavours to Irish taste adventurers for this one-off food experience.”

“Like my music, my food creations are inspired by both my experience as a chef and a musician, and for this special dining experience I’m excited to create some new dishes and share food stories with guests over a pint of Guinness.”

Guinness and Hen’s Teeth are also set to bring three other sizzling food innovators to Dublin 8 for one-off food adventures, collaborating with some of the most exciting and creative minds on the food scene – including Willy’s Pies, Mam Sham and Taste Cadets, with unexpected and interactive menus.

Amber Brown, Senior Culture and Entertainment Manager at Diageo says: “We’re thrilled to team up with Hen’s Teeth for four unique events that marry fun, flavour, food and a creamy pint of Guinness – what better way to enjoy the summer!”

“All four taste innovators are doing incredibly exciting things in the world of food, so hosting them for their only events in Ireland this year will be four unmissable nights.”

“Expect mouth-watering feasts, perfectly complemented by the rich flavours of Guinness, and exceptional DJs long into the summer evening.”

Last week, the Guinness Storehouse also announced a very special performance by Kelis on Tuesday, July 4, the night before as part of their new ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ seasonal offering, which features all the summer must-dos under one roof.

Get your tickets for the Kelis | Hen’s Teeth x Guinness Summer Takeover here.

Event Dates:

Kelis, Wednesday – 5 July.

Willy’s Pies, Saturday – 15 July.

Mam Sham, Thursday 20 July.

Taste Cadets, Saturday 29 July.

Ticket sale dates:

Kelis, 2pm Thursday – 15 June.

Willy’s Pies, 2pm Thursday – 29 June

Mam Sham, 2pm Thursday – 6 July

Taste Cadets, 2pm Thursday, 13 July