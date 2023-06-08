Kelis and BICEP to headline summer gigs at the Guinness Storehouse

The Guinness Storehouse has announced its brand new ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ seasonal offering, which features all the summer must-dos under one roof.

The summer programme includes a very special performance by Kelis on July 4, and an electric DJ set with dance music duo, BICEP, on June 21.

Hot on the heels of Dermot Kennedy’s recent performance, the first of its kind on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse, Kelis and BICEP will continue the series of incredible ticketed live music shows taking place across summer in the heart of the Liberties in Dublin 8.

What’s more, this will be Kelis’ only Irish performance in 2023, the year that marks the 20th anniversary of her hit song Milkshake, and BICEP’s only planned show in Ireland this summer.

Preparing for her firework performance on the 4th of July at the Guinness Storehouse, Kelis said: “I am so excited to return to Ireland, especially as it’s so well known for art, culture and music – I just love coming here. I can’t wait to come back and be part of the Guinness Storehouse summer programme and get everyone up on their feet, dancing and celebrating this 4th July.”

Having sold out Dublin’s 3Arena for their epic St. Patrick’s Day show earlier this year, BICEP have built a global reputation as one of the biggest names in underground and mainstream dance music with an avid following worldwide.

Speaking about the announcement, BICEP said: “We’ve never done a show like this before, so the chance to curate this one-off DJ show in Dublin at the Home of Guinness for our Irish fans is really exciting.”

The ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ summer experience captures the best of the Irish outdoors under one roof.

Everyone’s favourites, the beach and the park, have been reimagined throughout the Guinness Storehouse by Irish illustrator and Guinness collaborator Fatti Burke and includes an indoor beach installation, the leafy greens of the Irish park and a bespoke busking piano for visitors to enjoy.

The experience will offer visitors a unique chance to enjoy a day at the beach with friends and family, sampling the stunning panoramic Dublin views over a pint whilst being surrounded by the best of summer under one roof, no matter the weather.

‘A Lovely Day for a Visit’ at the Guinness Storehouse will run from Wednesday 7th June 2023, and is open daily from 10am.

The exhibition is included in each experience ticket, which starts at €26. The Guinness Storehouse is open seven days a week, with everything included in the ticket price.

Tickets for Kelis and BICEP at the Guinness Storehouse can be purchased on guinness-storehouse.com.