Irish people heartbroken over the closure of popular restaurants in Dublin: ‘The end of an era’

Tolteca has announced the closure of its four restaurants in Dublin.

The popular burrito hotspot first opened on Dublin’s Baggot Street in 2011, and had expanded to locations on Rathmines Road, Suffolk Street, and Stillorgan Road.

In a post shared on social media last night, management for the Mexican eatery said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this news tonight. Due to challenging trading conditions, Tolteca will not reopen after this evening.”

“Our gratitude extends to you, our valued customers, for being the heatbeat of Tolteca. They memories we’ve shared together are truly treasured, and we are thankful for your unwavering support.

“Thank you for being an integral part of our culinary journey. Warm regards, the Tolteca family.”

Their post was inundated with comments from disappointed customers, with one writing: “End of an era, best burritos in Dublin.”

Another commented: “If Tolteca can’t survive WHAT HOPE HAVE WE.”

A third loyal customer added: “Thank you for giving me so much happiness over the years.”

According to the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), over 280 businesses closed in the last six months of 2023.

The restaurant sector is said to be “in crisis” due to inflation costs and the increase in the VAT rate.