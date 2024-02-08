Taste of Dublin announces change of location for 2024

Dublin’s legendary culinary festival, Taste of Dublin, will return this June in a brand new location – with over 34,000 people expected to attend the event.

The event will take place for the first time in one of Dublin’s most beautiful Georgian Squares, the historic Merrion Square, from the 13th – 16th of June.

Once again, the festival will bring a constellation of well-known Irish chefs, restaurants, artisan food innovators, and musical acts together for a truly remarkable experience

for the senses.

Cultural diversity in food will be at the heart of the festival, and organisers are planning several new and exciting activations and visitor activities as part of the 2024 line up.

Commenting on behalf of Taste of Dublin, CEO, Equinox Events, Jo Mathews, said, “This year marks a new chapter in the story of Taste of Dublin as we host the festival for

the first time in the historic surroundings of Merrion Square and welcome JYSK as our headline sponsor.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the creative team at JYSK to craft a truly unique festival experience while staying true to the magic that has been synonymous with our event over the last 19 years.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of the Taste of Dublin blueprint, and we look forward to celebrating some of Ireland’s, and indeed the world’s, top food creators and experts again this year. Together with JYSK and our wider partners, we look forward to sharing more exciting details as we move closer to June.”