McDonald’s announces the return of ‘breakfast icon’

McDonald’s has announced the return of its iconic breakfast wrap.

The “breakfast icon” is set to make its return to menus on Wednesday, February 7.

The food bosses claim the item will be “the most anticipated comeback of 2024” as it launches in restaurants from 5am until 11am in just a few weeks time.

The wrap was previously discontinued back in March 2020, however fans have since been begging for its return.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “After years out of the limelight, your prayers, pleads and even petitions have been answered as McDonald’s proudly announces the return of a proper morning icon.”

“Ever since the much-loved item took a hiatus from the menu in 2020, McDonald’s fans across Ireland have united in the loss of a true breakfast hero and forever awaited its return.”

They continued: “But that’s not all! Fans will notice that the new Breakfast Wrap now comes with two of McDonald’s iconic free-range round eggs, which were previously folded.”

“So, say goodbye to breakfast blues and get ready to queue for the ultimate breakfast morning comeback.”

The new Breakfast Wrap includes a pork sausage patty, two round free-range eggs, a slice of bacon, a crispy potato rosti and cheese served in a tortilla wrap.

It comes with either red or brown sauce.