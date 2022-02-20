The salad Jennifer Aniston ate every day while filming Friends has gone viral: Here’s the recipe

The salad Jennifer Aniston reportedly ate every day while filming Friends has gone viral.
The 53-year-old played Rachel Green in the hit series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.
In a resurfaced interview, Jen’s co-star Courteney Cox revealed the daily dish the actress ate while shooting the show.
She told the Los Angeles Times back in 2010: “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.”
“She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”
The Jennifer Aniston Salad has since gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat
- 2-3 chopped small cucumber
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
- 1/2 cup chopped mint
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios
- 1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta
Method:
- Simply toss the ingredients together and enjoy!
