The salad Jennifer Aniston ate every day while filming Friends has gone viral: Here’s the recipe

The salad Jennifer Aniston reportedly ate every day while filming Friends has gone viral.

The 53-year-old played Rachel Green in the hit series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

In a resurfaced interview, Jen’s co-star Courteney Cox revealed the daily dish the actress ate while shooting the show.

She told the Los Angeles Times back in 2010: “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.”

“She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

The Jennifer Aniston Salad has since gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat

2-3 chopped small cucumber

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped mint

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Method:

Simply toss the ingredients together and enjoy!