The 24 Irish People To Watch In 2024

With a new year come new talent, and here at Goss.ie we have put together the ultimate list of people who’s star is on the rise in 2024.

From actors to social media influencers, musicians, comedians, and MUAs, we’re predicting nothing but success for these emerging stars in their respective industries.

Whether they’re impressing fans on-stage or on-screen, we’ve listed the 24 people to watch in 2024.

Alisha Weir

14-year-old Alisha Weir is a name to remember, as the actress and singer is quickly becoming a star.

After landing her dream role in the hit musical movie Matilda in 2022, playing the lead, Alisha has quickly amassed a legion of young fans.

She was nominated for her role at the 2023 IFTA’s, and previously made a guest appearance on Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show in November – when she surprised a group of young girls who performed a song from her hit film.

The teenager’s next role is in the comedy mystery Wicked Little Letters, which is set for release in February.

Kayleigh Trappe

Kayleigh Trappe is one of our favourite people to follow on social media right now.

The Monaghan native is best known for her lip sync videos, and her incredible impersonations of celebrities.

She was nominated for Newcomer of the Year at The Gossies 2023, after she impressively amassed an Instagram following of 145k, as well as an additional 86k on TikTok.

Kayleigh worked as a primary school teacher before she announced that she was taking a career break in June 2023 to focus on her career as a content creator.

Take a look at our Up and Coming feature with the star here.

Peter McGann

Peter McGann is a jack-of-all-trades, and is best known for his work as a writer, actor, director, and comedian.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Wicklow, has often gone viral for the hilarious and sarcastic sketches he uploads that poke fun at the world.

Peter has an audience of 25.6k on Instagram, but we have a feeling this will skyrocket this year as he is starting to gain more and more attention these days.

The comedian also wrote and performed on three seasons of the iconic Republic of Telly, and also appeared in the short films Two Cats, Spotless and Cavalier.

He has also written and directed short films and sketches such as Sure Look This Is It, #ComingHome and Christmas Party.

Fia Moon

Fia Moon, real name Susanna Sofia Mooney, is an up-and-coming singer from Dublin.

The London-based artist’s blend of R&B and alt-pop style has resulted in listeners comparing her to superstars Jhene Aiko, Halsey and Banks.

Fia has 8.5k listeners on Spotify every month thanks to her hit songs Falling For You, Better Days and By Now.

The On Fire singer performed on The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve Special in December, and landed a huge partnership with Mini Cooper as one of their newest brand ambassadors for 2024.

Talking Bollox

It is without a doubt that the podcast scene is continuing to blow up in Ireland, and it’s clear to see that Calvin O’Brien and Terence Power are the next big names in the game.

The Dubliners began the podcast in Calvin’s kitchen during the COVID pandemic in 2020, and the show continues to grow in audience, guests and subject matter year on year.

Not only have the podcasters now brought their show to the live stage, they have added some strong guests to their show including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Dr. Katriona O’Sullivan, Eddie Hearn, Jackie Fox and our very own Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan.

As their stars continue to shine, we see even bigger and better things for these lads ahead.

Adam Fogarty

While Adam Fogarty is already well-known in the influencer industry, we’re predicting even bigger things for him in 2024.

You may be familiar with the professional dancer from Instagram and TikTok, but he has recently wedged his way into Hollywood.

After appearing in the likes of Disney’s Disenchanted, the 25-year-old landed a dancing role in Greta Gerwig’s box-office hit film Barbie, alongside huge stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Check out our previous Up and Coming feature with Adam here.

Anna Clifford

Anna is an Irish comedian taking the comedy world by storm.

The Howth native studied comedy in Vancouver, Canada and has since returned to grow her career.

Anna has also delved into the world of acting, having graduated from The Gaiety School of Acting in 2012.

The comedian recently released her full comedy special, I See Dead(ly) People, on YouTube.

Check out our previous Up and Coming feature with Anna here.

Niamh McCormack

Niamh is an actress and model, and has already featured in a host of hit films and TV shows.

The 22-year-old, who attended Bow Street Academy after finishing school in 2019, previously starred in The Witcher.

Most recently, she landed a role in Netflix’s Everything Now, which was released onto the streaming platform on October 5.

Check out our Up and Coming feature with the starlet here.

Ben Sun

One of the biggest names to come out of the Irish MUA scene in a long time is Ben Sun.

The makeup artist unknowingly launched his career in makeup at around 13 years of age, while playing around with makeup kits he found in his friend’s house.

The content creator has amassed an impressive following of over 22.4k on Instagram, while also growing his TikTok platform rapidly.

To date he has painted the face of some of Ireland’s most recognisable names including; Suzanne Jackson, Thalia Heffernan and Charleen Murphy.

The content creator currently resides in Paris. Check out our previous Up and Coming feature on Ben right here.

Chloe Koyce

A name in the influencer game that you won’t be forgetting anytime soon is Chloe Koyce.

The Limerick native is known for her outfit videos, vlogs and makeup tutorials across TikTok.

Boasting a whopping 2.5 million likes and nearly 100,000 followers on the platform, Chloe has since blown up on Instagram and has been signed to Icon Management.

The influencer industry isn’t dying down anytime soon and this beauty and fashion content creator is certainly one to watch in 2024.

Robyn Trout

Speaking of influencers.

Robyn is a popular content creator who also co-hosts ‘The Rent Free Podcast’ alongside make-up artist and influencer Ciara Ryan.

The influencer has amassed 23k followers on Instagram and 20.7k on TikTok and has just started her own brand Maie Atelier.

Uploading her Get Ready With Me’s, daily vlogs, and beauty and fashion hauls, the 24-year-old has blown up online in recent years and we don’t see her slowing down anytime soon.

I’m Grand Mam (PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey)

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey are both Irish comedians from Co. Cork, and host the popular podcast I’m Grand Mam.

The best friends started the podcast in 2019 with his best friend Kevin Twomey, and the show continues to go from strength to strength, with a host of celebrities joining as guests.

The pair have already interviewed huge stars like Paul Mescal and RTÉ’s iconic Anne Doyle.

Megan Haly

Megan Haly is a writer and performer from Co. Cork, who is currently doing readings of her new play based on the “panic years” with her sister Shannon.

Megan and her sister have gone viral for sharing the premise of their new playwright Cortisol on TikTok.

Cortisol is described as a play about the “reality of life in your 20s” which depicts the highs and lows of the “defining decade.”

Síomha Ní Ruairc

Gaeilgoir Síomha has made her way from TG4 to Virgin Media over the last year, and she’s definitely a face to get used to on our TV screens.

In Autumn 2023 she co-hosted Grá ar an Trá with TV broadcasting legend Gráinne Seoige and social media king James Kavanagh.

Since then the Galway native has joined the sofa on both Ireland AM and Weekend AM on Virgin Media.

The broadcaster continues to be a favourite in Ballymount and we see even bigger shows ahead.

KhakiKid

KhakiKid, real name Abdu Huss, is a Dublin-raised rapper making waves in the music industry.

The hip-hop artist has over 140k listeners a month on Spotify alone thanks to his hit songs Rainclouds, Shlumped Up and Alcoholics.

The 24-year-old was also awarded BBC’s Tune of the Week for his song Who’s That Girl in November 2023.

Meg Hughes

Meg Hughes is a past film student and is known for her cosy and wholesome vlogs, in which she gives her take on cinema’s biggest hits and shares her skincare and beauty recommendations.

The Louth native also has a popular YouTube account in which she posts a series of vlogs entitled, Introvert Diaries and Vlogmas.

The content creator boats a staggering 9.8 million likes and over 172,000 followers, and is currently blowing up on social media.

Selló

Selló, real name Michael Afam, is another Dublin rapper attracting huge attention in the music industry.

In 2021, the rapper released his first debut single Dublin which has racked up millions of streams and resulted in him signing a major record deal in the UK and Ireland.

He’s also aiming to establish a new sound called the “GaelicDrill”, where he fuses traditional Irish music with the hip-hop and drill sound from Morden in the UK.

Shannon Haly

Shannon Haly is also a writer and performer from Co. Cork, who resides in New York City.

Shannon is currently doing readings of her play with her sister Megan while they wait for the full-stage production to be finished.

Although the play has not fully taken to the stage yet, the sisters have already gone viral on TikTok as their videos have received millions of views and nearly 500k likes.

Shannon is also a huge advocate for the LGBT community, and she often shares her life experiences as a queer woman on her page.

Sinéad Gannon

Sinéad Gannon is a content creator from Dublin who has gone viral for her envious outfits.

The 23-year-old has 29.8k followers on Instagram and 42.4k followers on TikTok.

Her videos on TikTok have received a total of 1.1m likes, and her outfit pictures on Pinterest have been pinned thousands of times.

The fashionista has also worked with Ganni and Barbour to promote their new collab in Brown Thomas.

We can see Sinéad blowing up this year and rightly so, her style is an art form!

Alexandra Milek

Alexandra is an Irish makeup artist who is known for her artistic and creative makeup looks.

As well as working as a makeup artist and content creator, the Cork native actually works a regular 9 to 5 as a software engineer.

Alexandra has accumulated an impressive following of 232k on Instagram, and a further 129.4k on TikTok.

Check out our Up and Coming feature with the makeup artist here.

Mike Rice

Mike Rice is an up-and-coming comedian from Co. Kilkenny, who is currently living in London.

Mike released his first stand-up special in October last year, which has amassed over 50k views on YouTube.

The 31-year-old is also one-half of the popular podcast Mike and Vittorio’s Guide To Parenting, a podcast he hosts with best friend Vittorio Angelone.

On the weekly podcast, the pair tackle the current issues facing parents from the unique perspective of not having any children, any interest in children, or mentioning children at all.

Vittorio Angelone

Vittorio Angelone is an Italian-Irish comedian, the other half of the podcast, Mike and Vittorio’s Guide To Parenting.

The 26-year-old lives in London and is currently in the middle of his solo UK & Ireland standup tour, Who Do You Think You Are?

He also recently held a live Christmas special of his podcast alongside co-host Mike in London back in December.

Annalivia Hynds

Annalivia is a 25-year-old Northern Irish creator who is sharing her parenting journey on TikTok.

She gained significant traction throughout 2023 for her videos documenting her family adventures, like their recent trip to Disneyland.

Last year, her follower count on the platform has grew by 453%.

The Armagh native also recently won Social Media Personality of the Year and Family Influencer of the Year at the Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.

Kon Kelly

Last, but not least, Kon Kelly is a highly talented hairstylist from Carlow, who’s star is definitely on the rise.

The stylist has become a favourite among Irish influencers to do their hair for the top red carpet events.

He’s already worked with big names in the industry including Keilidh Cashell, Charleen Murphy and Miriam Mullins.

Aside from hair, Kon also hosts a podcast called Polar Opposites with his friend Shauna Finland.