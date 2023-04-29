Up and Coming: Professional dancer Adam Fogarty

Adam Fogarty has wedged his way into Hollywood.

You may be familiar with the professional dancer from Instagram and TikTok, or from having seen him whilst watching Disney+’s Disenchanted.

The 25-year-old has also impressively landed himself a role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie the Movie, which he teased will be “spectacular”.

Goss.ie spoke to Adam for our latest Up and Coming feature, in which he spoke about how he discovered his passion for dancing, and his experience working on Disenchanted and Barbie the Movie.

The 25-year-old also revealed where he sees himself in five years time.

Find out more about the professional dancer in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How did you discover your passion for dancing?

I was kind of thrown into dancing by my parents, cause my sister, did it from a very, very young age. I was exposed to the dance world probably when I was three or four.

As I progressed through it, I found out that I was quite good at it from a young age, I guess. It wasn’t even that I loved it off the bat, it took a bit of time.

But yeah, I was a very young age – about four when I was exposed to it.

Q. You’ve had an amazing career so far – you landed a role in Disney+’s Disenchanted a couple of years ago. How did that come about?

That was actually during Covid-19, and there was an open calling for dancers for the movie.

So because there aren’t that many opportunities for stuff like that in Ireland, there was an incredibly hype at that time which brought a lot of joy to the performance world here in Ireland.

We had a couple of auditions and self tapes to do, and we then we got the news.

We shot for maybe three weeks during the summer of 2021, and it was an incredible experience getting to dance on the film.

Q. Was it just as magical in real life as it appeared on screen?

Of course, yeah! While we’re very focused on being professional dancers on the job and getting the job done, it really was incredible.

I’ve worked with Disney before and the experience was just another level. Getting to do it with other Irish dancers was such a special thing too. It was amazing, it was magical.

Q. You’ve also landed a role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Can you tease anything about the film?

Honestly, what’s so funny – and I’ve said this to a couple of people – even though we were working on the film, there was very little that we knew besides what we were doing.

I was one of the dancers in the film, and I did get to see some of the actors. I got to see them in their costumes, looking incredible. All I know is that it is going to be a spectacle. It’s going to be incredible, it’s going to be spectacular. Definitely.

Q. Did you work closely with any of the celebrity cast?

I got to work with some of the main stars in the film, for sure. We got to film together which was a really special moment. Definitely a pinch-me moment too!

Q. Have you any other exciting projects in the pipeline?

I’m just working a lot at the moment on social media, and fusing dance with fashion, and getting to mix those which is really exciting.

So just getting to work with some incredible brands – that’s something I really want to get into as well, and I’m just really grateful for that.

Q. What would be your dream film to star in?

Ooh! Maybe if they did another Barbie in the future, and I could be Ken! That would be my dream.To be honest, from a young age I did everything, I did acting, singing and dancing.

So I think it’s really important to hone in on those again. If the opportunity ever came, I would absolutely jump at it for sure.

Q. You spend quite a lot of time in LA, would you ever move there or are you happy in Ireland?

For me, I think it would be amazing to have a base in LA. I think for dancers, LA is the place to be. It has the best training available to dancers in the world.

London is also up there too and that’s where I mainly work professionally. Between the three of those, I would love to have a base in LA and London.

But Ireland is just so special to me, I think it will always be home. But I think it would be amazing to have a base between LA, London and here.

Q. Do you feel that your opportunities are limited in Ireland?

I honestly think Ireland has come so far. I think there are so many more opportunities, even in the last five years for dancers and performers in Ireland.

There are a lot more TV series filming here, there’s a lot more production. So, I would say in a couple more years we could really be up there, cause Ireland has so much to offer.

Also the talent in Ireland is incredible across the board: musicians, dancers, actors. We see this when awards season comes around, there’s so much talent here.

I think we’re really getting there, I think we’re really up and coming.

Q. You’ve worked on Ireland’s Got Talent and The Greatest Dancer, would you ever become a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars?

I actually had a quick little stint [on the show] last year when Covid-19 was quite rampant, and some of the dancers weren’t able to do it.

I did one of the live shows and it was an amazing experience. Never say never, that’s what I think.

Q. Would you want to judge the series?

Ooh, well you never know what the future holds. I would absolutely love that. Once I get to that point in my career, absolutely. That’s something I’d love to do.

Q. If an Irish version of The Masked Dancer was commissioned, would you take part in it?

Absolutely. When these opportunities come, it’s really important to make sure that you make yourself available.

Especially for jobs in Ireland. It’s so incredible getting to work here with fellow performers. If that opportunity came I would definitely give it a go.

Q. Which dancers do you look up to?

A good friend of mine – Arthur Gourounlian. He is such an inspiring person.

I think his career has been incredible, and he definitely has given me a lot of advice which I’m very appreciative of. I think he’s an amazing, amazing guy.

Q. What is your favourite dance style?

The style that I’ve trained in and worked in the most is commercial. Commercial covers a variety of jazz funk and hip-hop. It’s very performance-based.

Any jobs I’ve done with artists like Black Eyed Peas, or Rita Ora, or Baby Spice [Emma Bunton] – that’s all commercial. So, it could be jazz, it could be hip-hop. It covers a variety of styles.

Q. What’s been the biggest pinch-me moment of your career so far?

I think the first job I ever did when I was 18 and got signed was with Black Eyed Peas. That was for the UEFA Champions League final.

It was like a halftime show. I was already a very hungry dancer, I wanted to make it. But once I had a taste of that and got to work with such a high profile artist, that definitely gave me the inspiration to keep going.

Then it led to so many more opportunities as well, getting to work with other artists. That was something I always dreamt of, so it was a very big moment for me.

Also, working with Baby Spice was incredible. We got to do a Christmas show in the Royal Albert Hall in London, which was just amazing. I love Christmas, so for me that was a very special one.

Q. It takes quite a lot of confidence to put yourself out there whether it be on stage, or on on screen. Is that something that comes naturally to you, or do you have to work at it?

It’s definitely something to work on. It gets easier the more you do it, but when I’m teaching dancers I’m always telling them to be a smart dancer.

So when you’re in the room, you have to take it like you’re in an audition. Get your mindset to that place of being a professional dancer – always being switched on, always being confident.

It’s definitely something we always have to work on, even me at 25 and being a professional dancer, it’s something I still have to do regularly. Definitely a work in progress always, but that’s a good thing!

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years?

That’s a good question! Five years from now… definitely progressing as a dancer, and maybe going into the more creative side of the industry.

Working as a choreographer, working as a creative director, maybe working in fashion and styling. Also getting to work with more brands.

Yeah, just taking it to the next level, and doing whatever opportunities come my way. If they feel right, I want to do it for sure!