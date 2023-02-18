Up and Coming: Celebrity makeup artist Ben Sun

Ben Sun’s career is on the up and up!

The makeup artist unknowingly launched his career in makeup at around 13 years of age, while playing around with his friends’ parents’ makeup kits.

The content creator has since amassed an impressive following of over 19k on Instagram, while also growing his TikTok platform.

Ben was recently nominated for Best Celebrity Stylist at the 2023 Gossies – which will take place on Saturday, March 4.

Goss.ie spoke to the makeup artist for our latest Up and Coming feature, who opened up about how he first got into makeup and how he deals with the ever-changing landscape of the makeup industry.

Find out more about the content creator in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How did you get into makeup?

I started doing makeup when I was about 13. It kind of was just a bit of a joke at the start, I was doing it on my friends when they used to go to those under-age discos and things like that.

I would just play around with their mam’s makeup kit and kind of just experiment here and there.

I really never thought anything would’ve come out of it, but then gradually as I was practicing loads I was kind of getting a bit better. So, that’s how I launched into it at the start.

Gradually through Instagram, I just building it up by creating my own content and stuff as well.

Q. Are there any makeup artists that inspire you?

I definitely love a lot of different styles of makeup. I love that Kardashian kind of glam.

I like the likes of Ash Holm and Mary Phillips as well – with her new underpainting technique, I love all of those kind of styles.

But, I also love those kind of crazy editorial runway-style makeup as well. There’s a makeup artist from China actually, from my hometown – her name is Valentina Li. She would be one of my favourites to go to for editorial-style makeup.

Q. You were recently nominated for Best Celebrity Makeup Artist at the 2023 Gossies – what did that mean to you?

I’m so excited! Honestly, when I got nominated for that award, I was just so so proud of myself.

Especially being quite young as well, you kind of just go through life every day and keep doing things, and doing things – it’s only when you take a second to look back and reflect on how your career has gone, and how quickly my career’s evolved. It’s such a gratifying feeling to be nominated.

I’m super proud and happy with myself, in the least cocky way possible.

Q. There are a lot of makeup artists out there – what do you think makes your work unique?

That’s a tricky one! I would think it’s pushing boundaries in my style of makeup. I don’t necessarily do what is considered the norm, I like to really experiment with new things – even non-makeup products.

Sometimes I just throw them into a makeup look and hope for the best almost.

I think the style of makeup that I do, and probably my willingness to experiment.

You’re completely correct about the over-saturation of [makeup] content. There aren’t too many, but there are just a lot of content creators on Instagram and TikTok.

The average person is bombarded with so many makeup videos every day. So, it’s difficult to get one to stand out to you, you know?

It’s obviously difficult with engagement – sometimes you put pressure on yourself and it can get you down if your engagement isn’t good.

I suppose it’s creating content that has meaning to you and adds value to somebody else, as well as making it visually appealing. A big part of what I like to do is not only the makeup, but also creating the content.

Videoing, taking photos, editing it all together – it’s a fun process, I just love all of it.

I’d be lying to say I don’t hop on trends, I think it’s a very normal thing to do. In this industry, you need to be able to hop on trends, because the whole industry is constantly evolving, there’s so much change.

I think if a makeup artist is able to adapt to the changes, then that’s brilliant. You can’t stay stagnant. I really do embrace trends, but in general I do still like to keep my own flare.

Q. Do you receive many negative comments on social media? If so, how do you deal with it?

A lot of my friends who are influencers and content creators receive a tonne of hate online, which is honestly crazy to me because these girls are just sharing what they love, going about their day, not harming anybody.

I think a lot of these internet trolls just like to prey on other people’s positivity. I think the only way to combat it is to not give it the time of day.

I don’t receive as many negative comments as other people. I think it’s probably because I don’t share a lot about my personal life, I keep my makeup page curated to my work.

I don’t really post a lot about my personal life, so it probably doesn’t give trolls a chance to pounce on me.

I definitely have gotten a few over the years, and I think the best way to deal with it is just ignore it. You don’t want to go back starting arguments in your comments section, it’s really not worth the mental energy that it takes, especially with people you don’t know and are probably never going to meet in your life.

Keep doing your thing and don’t let it bother you, don’t let it phase you!

Q. Which celebrity’s face is it your dream to paint?

Bella Hadid! I answered in 0.2 seconds because I’ve always said that. She’s just my dream muse. If I had her face, I’d lock her away!

Q. If you could only use one makeup product what would it be?

My favourite thing in the world is the Weleda Skin Food. That was making rounds on TikTok like a few months ago.

I would use that on myself three times a day, every single day. That’s my favourite skincare product because it makes me wear a bit less makeup. It keeps your skin so glowy, fresh and dewy-looking. I feel the need to put on less makeup because of it.

In terms of makeup, I love the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face. The texture is like a gel liquid highlight, you can get it in a few different shades.

I just love to tap that over the model’s skin at the end of a shoot or any kind of makeup. It brings back that natural glow from within without powdery highlight making it look cakey.

Q. What’s your favourite makeup hack?

I think powder puffs. This is 2023, if you’re still not using a powder puff – get a grip.

For many years I would set my concealer with translucent powder with a makeup sponge, with those little triangle sponges, even brushes. I just find nothing works as well as a powder puff.

You just dip into your translucent powder, tap of the excess on the back of your hand. Press right up under your eyes, make sure there are no creases [in your concealer] before your press.

If you want to go for an extra smooth look, bake over that with the powder puff. It’s probably the best beauty accessory you can get other than beauty blenders.

If you’re doing a full face of makeup you need a powder puff!

Q. If you weren’t doing makeup, what would you be doing?

If I was to be optimistic about myself, I would probably be studying medicine, en route to becoming a plastic surgeon. I always wanted to do that.

It was just something that I wanted to go down anyway because I always loved aesthetics, but I think medical school just doesn’t sound very appealing.

Other than makeup though, I probably would’ve gone into fashion. I would’ve loved to go to NCAD actually – that would probably be my dream other than makeup.

Q. Would you like to launch your own makeup brand in the future?

Definitely. 100% – that would be like number one on my radar.

But I just wouldn’t want to launch anything until I can 100% devote my time to it. Right now, I have college going on and I’m still working a lot all the time, so I don’t think I could be able to fully immerse myself in production yet.

Plus, until I know more and learn more about every single ingredient, what they do and what they mean – I don’t want to launch something if I don’t know what’s in it.

If you don’t know what you’re talking about, people won’t feel your passion for it and they won’t trust you.

You need to really really do your research and know what you’re talking about. That is my goal.

It’s on the way honey! It’s on the mind map already.

Q. We also love your fashion sense – who’s your style inspiration?

That’s actually a really tricky one, because I’m not really someone who looks at influencers for style inspiration.

I watch a lot of runway shows every week, and I read Vogue as well when they come out. I think I mentally pick up bits and pieces from there and incorporate what I can into my wardrobe.

I’m a big fan of adapting things and changing things yourself. If I had a top that I hadn’t worn in a few years, I’d make it into something that I would wear now.

My favourite designer in the whole world is Alexander McQueen – the low-waist jeans, everything.

Q. Do you have any exciting plans for the year ahead?

I think it’s still pretty out in the open. I’m literally the most last minute person you’ll ever meet in your whole life.

I really don’t like to plan anything more than three weeks in advance – I don’t know if I’ll want to stick to it, I don’t know if I’ll be here…

I’m sure this year will hold some amazing things, because look it’s already off to a great start.

But I’m just planning in the very short term at the moment, and whatever comes will come.