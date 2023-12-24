Irish stars who have welcomed babies in 2023

As we near the end of the year, we are taking a look back at the host of well-known Irish faces who have welcomed new additions to their family this year.

We have created a list of all the stars who have welcomed babies in 2023 so far.

Take a look below:

Melanie Murphy

Melanie Murphy welcomed her second child with her husband Thomas on January 4.

The couple tied the knot in a registry office in 2020, after being forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They then had a proper wedding day at Ballybeg House in March 2022, celebrating with friends and family.

Melanie and Thomas welcomed their first child together in September 2020 – a baby boy.

Ailbhe Garrihy and Ruairdhi Hehir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ailbhe Garrihy (@ailbhegarrihy)

Ailbhe Garrihy and her husband Ruairdhi Hehir welcomed their second child together on January 16.

The PR and talent manager shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Our smallest boy, Fionn Hehir made his appearance into the world on 16/01/2023 at 6.06pm 💙. Looking just like his big brother Seán, we are so in love and feeling so blessed 💙.”

Ailbhe married her longtime love Ruairdhi in Doolin back in 2019, with her well-known sisters Aoibhin and Doireann acting as her bridesmaids on the day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son name Seán, in August 2020.

Kelly Fitzsimons

Kelly Fitzsimons welcomed her first child with her husband Mark on February 7.

Alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn baby, the influencer wrote: “7.2.23 💙”

Kelly and her longtine love Mark, who she got engaged to in November 2017, tied the knot last May.

The couple exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall, with their closest friends and family in attendance.

Richie Sadlier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Sadlier (@richiesadlier)



Richie Sadlier and his wife Fiona welcomed their first child together in February.

The former Republic of Ireland footballer took to Instagram and wrote: “Parents, at last ❤️”

He continued: “Delighted to share the happy news that Fiona gave birth to our gorgeous little son, Sam, last Friday.”

“I won’t even try and put into words how incredible this past week has been for us, but for now, just wanna say a huge thanks for all the lovely messages and well-wishes we received throughout the pregnancy.”

“It was lovely knowing there were so many people rooting for this chapter of our story to have a happy ending 👶💥”

“The biggest thanks of all goes to Fiona for never giving up hope that one day we’d feel this way ❤️❤️”

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Dixon (@jennyleedixon)

Jenny Dixon welcomed twins with her husband Tom Neville on February 20.

The couple named their newborn daughters Bella Sky Neville and Capri Lucia Neville.

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Jack Keating

Jack Keating shocked fans in March when he announced the surprise arrival of his first child.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the Love Island star wrote: “Welcome to the world my little 👸.”

Jack later confirmed that he and his daughter’s mother are not together, but that they were looking forward to co-parenting their little girl.

Eoghann Quig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoghan Quigg (@eoghanquigg)

The former X Factor star who appeared on the show in 2008, welcomed his second child with girlfriend Amy Campbell, in April.

The 31-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post where he announced the news: “The finale has arrived. Our baby boy Camden Eoghan Quigg was born in the early hours of this morning.”

“Mummy and baby are doing well..🙏🏻 I’m so proud and in awe of you @amylcampbell our family is now complete..👶🏼💙 #CamdenEoghanQuigg.”

Clémentine MacNeice and Jamie Lynch

Clémentine MacNeice welcomed her first child in April.

The celebrity stylist, who married her longtime love Jamie Lynch at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary in November 2021, shared the news via Instagram.

She wrote: “19.04.2023 💙 Our beautiful boy is here. Hard to put this feeling into words, the best day of our lives ✨.”

The new mum later revealed her son’s name – Marceau.

Denise Kenny Byrne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Kenny Byrne (@denisekennybyrne)

The Head Plan co-founder welcomed her first child alongside husband Ciaran Byrne back in April.

Sharing the first photo of them as a family of three, she wrote: “Our littlest love Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Byrne arrived yesterday evening at 19:35 after giving us a fright in our scan appointment. She is a little early and weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces 💘.”

“We are so happy she is here safe, happy and healthy. We are forever grateful to our consultant Dr. Sharon Cooley and all the team at @rotundahospital,” she continued.

“BRB we are living in the new born love bubble and getting to know our new little love. I can’t believe she is here.”

“She is perfect, I’ve not slept because I’ve been just looking at her for hours. We’ve had the chats and she is so excited to see all the nesting projects in her honour.”

Sinéad De Butléir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinéad De Butléir (@sineaddebutleir)

Sinéad De Butléir announced the birth of her first child with her husband Eamonn McGinley in May.

The former Kilkenny Rose shared the news via Instagram.

She wrote: “No words 🌍 Our beautiful baby girl Mallaidh McGinley came into our lives at 12:28am on 30.04.23. I cannot describe the love we have for her 💞“

Bláthnaid Treacy and Charlie Moon

Bláthnaid Treacy welcomed her first child with her husband Charlie Moon in June.

The Bray native announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram, writing: “Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button.”

“Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.”

“Thank you for making me a mum @cha_moon_e, Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly,” Bláthnaid continued to write.

“She is the greatest love of our lives ❤️ and the flipping image of her dad 🤩.”

Robbie Brady

Irish football star Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie welcomed their third child together in June.

Kerrie took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby girl.

She captioned the post: “𝚆𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚍𝚘𝚎𝚜𝚗´𝚝 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚏𝚊𝚌𝚎. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚒𝚎𝚌𝚎 🧩 💗”

Lauren Arthurs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Arthurs (@laurenarthurs_)

Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs welcomed her first child with her husband John O’Flynn this summer.

The new mum took to Instagram in June to share the exciting news with her 125k followers.

She wrote: “17/06/23. At 36 weeks she decided she was ready & changed our lives for the better 🫶🏻 My little family, my heart is filled with so much love it could burst 💞”

They announced their pregnancy news earlier this year, writing on Instagram at the time: “Our next chapter awaits…. 🫶🏻”

Kerri-Nicole Blanc and Keith Malone

Kerri-Nicole Blanc announced the birth of her second child on July 24.

The model, who is already mum to a daughter named Kayla, welcomed a baby girl with her husband Keith Malone.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kerri-Nicole revealed their daughter was born five weeks early.

Sharing a photo of their newborn baby lying on her chest in hospital, she wrote: “Our hearts are so full. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

“5 weeks early and weighing 5pounds, she is beyond PERFECT! our little angel 👼 💘💓🌸.” Anna Geary and Kevin Sexton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Geary (@annagcork) Anna Geary welcomed her first child with her husband Kevin Sexton back in August. The Cork camogie star turned presenter took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy, Ronan, by sharing a sweet photo of him sleeping. She captioned the post: “Arrived slightly ahead of schedule, he couldn’t wait to get here. Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton. 01/08/2023 💕” Carl Mullan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisling (@akiloo89) Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling announced the birth of their second child on August 21. Taking to Instagram, the RTÉ 2FM star wrote: “Welcome to the world Éala Mullan 🌍🩷 Our beautiful little girl arrived last week and she and her Mam are doing great 💕 We’ve spent the last few days just soaking up every second of having her here🩷.” “To Éala and Daibhí’s superhero Mam – Our amazing @akiloo89 – as usual I know you’ll cringe reading this cos you don’t want the attention 😂 but you are incredible. We are SO SO lucky to have you. Thank you for bringing our beautiful son and now our beautiful daughter into the world. We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️.” “And finally, I said this when Daibhí was born but I want to scream it from the rooftops again…there will never ever be adequate words to describe the staff in Holles Street Hospital. Just angels on earth. To all of you, thank you for bringing our daughter safely into the world. Not sure if they’ll ever see this, but to Lynn, Rebecca and Emma in particular we’ll never forget you guys ❤️❤️❤️,” the DWTS 2023 winner gushed. “Éala if you come across this post in years to come and cringe at me, I’m sorry for being such an embarrassing Dad but you’ll get used to it 😂❤️” Rob Kearney and Jess Redden Rob Kearney and Jess Redden announced the birth of their first child on August 25. Alongside a carousel of sweet photos, they wrote: “Bobby Brian Kearney – hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy 💙 21.08.23.” Bobby’s middle name ‘Brian’ is a nod to Jess’ late father, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in September 2020. PJ Gallagher PJ Gallagher welcomed twins with his partner Kelly Doolin in August. The news was announced live on air on Radio Nova on August 25, by his Morning Glory co-host Jim McCabe. The babies arrived slightly earlier than anticipated, as they had been due mid-September. Siobhan O’Hagan Irish influencer Siobhan O’Hagan welcomed her first child in August. Sharing a sweet snap of her and her newborn via Instagram, Siobhan wrote: “The good news is finally here! Our daughter Cadhla was born on the 24th August.” “She is absolutely perfect 🥹💖,” Siobhan continued. She was 7lb 11oz and came fast after an induction. I’m so ready for this next chapter 💖.” “P.S. Cadhla is pronounced “Ky-La” and means Beautiful and Graceful ☺️.” “P.P.S. Thank you to everyone at the @rotundahospital – the public service was a dream and everyone we met made the experience special ☺️.” Lorna Weightman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Claire Weightman (@styleisleirl)

Celebrity stylist Lorna Weightman announced the birth of her first child back in September. The Ireland AM star, who is known by her social media handle @styleisleirl, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her newborn son. She captioned the post: “Arthur 💙”

Darren Randolph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke)

The Irish footballer welcomed his second child with singer Alexandra Burke in September of this year.

The X Factor star took to her Instagram at the time to share the happy news with her 279k followers.

She wrote: “Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four 🥹 Welcome to the world our little peanut 🤍.”

The couple welcomed their first child together last July, but they have not yet revealed their baby’s name or gender.

Georgie Crawford View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Crawford (@georgie.crawford) The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie welcomed their second child together via surrogate, and jetted to Georgia in September ahead of their baby’s birth. Georgie wrote in an Instagram post: “Just before lunchtime on Monday, Tahlie Crawford made her entrance into the world. All 5 pounds 7 ounces of her!” “Her name meaning ‘leaping water’ representing the many trips to many countries she made as a tiny embryo.” “To hold our surrogate mother’s hand with Tahlie between us & knowing we will be forever connected has changed me forever. She has given us the greatest gift of our lives.” “We are so grateful to the kindness and love we have received in Georgia and we cannot wait to come home as a family of 5 (not forgetting Piper 🐶).” “Tahlie, though teeny tiny, has already taught me a lifetime of lessons… patience, trust and hope… she is finally here, our miracle baby 🐣🤍,” Georgie concluded. Emer O’Neil View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎︎ ᗴᗰᗴᖇ O’ᑎᗴIᒪᒪ☘︎︎ (@emeroneill14)

The RTÉ Today Show star welcomed her third child in September. She wrote in an Instagram post: “She is HERE ❤️❤️❤️ A week old today my little princess ❤️ To say we are madly in love would be an understatement❤️ Some@head of hair Jeff 🤣” “8lbs 5-9-23 Thank you to everyone in Holles Street ❤️❤️❤️” Emer and her husband Séan O’Neill are also parents to a son named Ky and a daughter called Sunny Rae.

Amilia Keating View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amilia Keating (@amilia_keating_)

Fair City actress, Amilia Keating and her husband Conall announced the arrival of their third child on November 17. Amilia, who is best known for playing Katy O’Brien in the soap, shared an adorable snap of her newborn baby boy, Bowie, and wrote: “Bowie Ciaran Keating ⚡️ Our family is complete 🤍.” The star’s third child was nearly born two years ago to the day of her second son, Sonnie.

Louise Cooney View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Irish influencer Louise Cooney welcomed her first child, baby Jude, alongside her partner Mark Sweeney in November. The Limerick native shared the news via Instagram and wrote: “Jude 07.11.23.” “You have changed our world forever. We are so in love.” Louise announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark on May 21. Alongside a photo of her and Mark holding a baby scan, the Limerick native wrote: “Soon to be 3 👶🏼❤️ We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement 🥰#2023baby.” Belle Azure View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L L E A Z Z U R E (@belle_azzure)

The blogger, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, welcomed her second child with husband Harry Silke on November 10. Sharing a sweet photo of her newborn, the influencer wrote: “Welcome to the world Oisín Silke 🌎💙. 10/11/2023 ✨. Our hearts have doubled in size 🥺💙💙.” The Meath native announced her pregnancy back in May. Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in September 2022. Sinead Kennedy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Kennedy (@imsineadkennedy) Sinead Kennedy welcomed her second child with her husband Conor Kirwan. The RTÉ Today star shared the news on her Instagram on November 26. Alongside a sweet photo, Sinead penned: “Oh boy 🩵. We’ve been in a love bubble for the last while.” “Our little baba has arrived safe and sound,” Sinead continued. “Theo Will Kirwan has made our family complete.” “We’re all in love with the new man in our lives – Indie especially is chuffed with her little brother. We could not be more proud, grateful and happy.” “Thank you so very much to everyone who helped to ensure Theo’s safe arrival and for looking after us so well whilst in CUMH.” “Back to the newborn snuggles I go x.” Kelly Donegan The Irish reality TV star welcomed her first child earlier this month. The 34-year-old, who is best known for appearing on Tallafornia, took to her Instagram on to share the exciting news. She wrote: “I made a baby & I’m currently in a bubble of love ! Baby Cherry finally arrived with us last week ” “Wasn’t ready to share her with the universe, as I’m feeling very greedy as she’s just too special. Not sure I really want to share her online, maybe my opinion will change later on but for now she’s all mine ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Donegan (@itskellydonegan)

“Still emotionally, mentally and physically recovering from the whirlwind of a ‘colourful’ childbirth.” Kelly continued: “Things about this week • Perfection is a newborn baby

• Women are genuinely biological miracles in what they have to endure and I have a new understanding of what it means to be called woman.

• Midwife’s are genuinely angels walking amongst us

• Birth plans are a load of bollix, don’t ever make one

• Breastfeeding is so much harder than throwing a child on your boob ( much to my shock and disappointment 😂 )

• Having a child makes your love your own mother that bit more

• Turns out I can set boundaries and say no ( a new revelation )

• I’m so lucky my partner is a chef who is feeding me through the recovery and already the best Dad ever 😭” She concluded by stating: “The Best & the hardest week of my entire life !” The star recently celebrated her baby shower back in October and shared a series of snaps to her social media to commemorate the special occasion.