Love Island’s Jack Keating opens up about co-parenting – after announcing the birth of his daughter

Jack Keating has opened up about co-parenting with the mother of his daughter.

Earlier this week, the Love Island 2022 star shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of Ronan Keating, shared a black-and-white photo of him holding his newborn via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world my little 👸.”

According to MailOnline, the mother of Jack’s daughter is Keely Iqbal.

The publication have reported that Keely responded to Jack’s Instagram post with a heart emoji, as well as liking all of the words of congratulations from the Love Island star’s family members.

One person commented: “Little angle, happy for you both,” which Keely replied to with a heart emoji.

Another wrote: “@keelyiqbal she is your double through and through. Congratulations both. PS its about frickin time. At least its out now,” while a third said: “Congratulations @keelyiqbal and @jackkeating11.”

Jack’s representative declined to comment on the mother of Jack’s daughter when contacted by Goss.ie.

Speaking exclusively to The UK Sun, Jack revealed that he and the mystery woman are not together, but will be co-parenting their baby girl.

He told the publication: “My daughter’s mother and I are not together however, we look forward to co-parenting together and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life.”