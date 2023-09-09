Irish stars who got married in 2023

A host of Irish stars have said ‘I do’ in 2023 so far.

From a lot of the rugby squad to our favourite influencers, we’ve listed the well-known faces in Ireland who got married this year.

Take a look:

Tadhg Fleming

Tadhg Fleming married his longtime love Alannah in May.

The social media star proposed to his girlfriend in 2021, after nearly ten years together.

The Kerry native gushed about his relationship with Alannah in an interview with Goss.ie last year, telling us: “Lockdown definitely made us stronger, we didn’t kill each other! She’s definitely one of my best friends and she’s also my biggest critic. If I have any videos she doesn’t like, she’ll tell me straight, there’s no s**t.”

“She’s brilliant. With anything I do, she pushes me forward. She does her own thing, I do mine, and then we rendez-vous on the couch with a takeaway and talk about what happened in each other’s day.”

“We’re really excited to finally get married. It’s going to be really special. I’m looking forward to spending the future with her and all the dogs.”

Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan

Joey Carbery has married his longtime love Robyn Flanagan for a second time in June.

The couple officially exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall the month prior.

Joey and Robyn tied the knot on June 1 in front of family and close friends – including some well-known faces in Irish rugby.

Among those in attendance were Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet, and Peter and Jessica O’Mahony.

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper tied the knot in Portugal on June 5.

Sharing the first official snaps of their wedding via Instagram, the model wrote: “Here’s to forever 🤍.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player in March 2022, after four years together.

Conor proposed to Joanna while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Dave Kearney and Becca Mehigan

Irish rugby star Dave Kearney married Becca Mehigan in a lavish second ceremony on June 9.

The couple legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin in May, before they tied the knot in front of family and friends in Portugal.

Becca, who works as a yoga teacher, stunned in a figure-hugging strapless wedding gown, while Dave looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

A host of well-known faces were present for their second nuptials, including Dave’s older brother, fellow rugby star Rob Kearney, his wife Jess Redden, and Doireann Garrihy and her comedian boyfriend Mark Mehigan, who is Becca’s cousin.

Garry Ringrose

Irish rugby star Garry Ringrose married his longtime love Ellen Beirne in June.

The sports star’s teammate Joey Carbery and his wife Robyn Flanagan were in attendance at the summer ceremony.

Garry and Ellen tied the knot in Virginia Park Lodge in Co.Cavan earlier this week.

Dominique Nugent

Dominique Nugent has married her longtime love Paddy in a lavish second ceremony on June 23.

The couple had officially tied the knot on June 21 in front of an intimate ceremony of just their immediate families.

The influencer looked gorgeous in a stunning white gown, which was embellished with pearls.

A host of well-known faces were in attendance, including one of Dominique’s best friends Grace Mongey.

Chloe Boucher

Chloe Boucher married her rugby star beau Tom Farrell in a second ceremony on June 23.

The couple legally wed at The Dean Hotel in Galway earlier in the month, they later jetted off to Spain to celebrate their nuptials once again.

Chloe sported a stunning off-the-shoulder gown, accessorised with a long veil on the day.

The Irish influencer announced her engagement to Tom in December 2021 via Instagram.

Johnny Ward

Johnny Ward married his fiancée Brenda on July 9.

The newlyweds said ‘I do’ in Kilcullen Church in Co. Kildare.

They later enjoyed their reception at the Westgrove Hotel, where they were serenaded by country music star Cliona Hagan, whom Johnny met on Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish actor, who is best known for playing Ciarán Holloway in Fair City, announced his engagement to Brenda in July 2022.

Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy

Dublin GAA stars Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on August 11.

The couple exchanged vows at The K Club in Co. Kildare surrounded by friends and family.

A host of well-known faces were spotted at the wedding, including Dean’s Dublin GAA teammates Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and James McCarthy – who acted as groomsmen on the big day.

Niamh stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown from De Stafford Bridal, matching with their one-year-old daughter Sadie who wore white for the occasion too.

Dean and Niamh first met back in 2014, when they were both coaching at a GAA summer camp.

They announced their engagement in 2021, before welcoming their first child Sadie in July 2022.

Aimee Connolly

Aimee Connolly married her longtime love John Greene on August 18.

The couple tied the knot on Friday at the luxurious Château de Varennes, located in the beautiful Burgundy region of France amongst sprawling vineyards.

A host of well-known faces stepped out at Aimee’s wedding, including her influencer pals James Patrice, Mark Rogers, Clémentine MacNeice and Alan Cawley.

Another of the makeup artist’s close friends, Tara O’Farrell, acted as one of her bridesmaids on the day. Rebecca Shekleton

98FM star Rebecca Shekleton married her longtime love Nathan Barry in Co. Wicklow on August 19.

The presenter, who hosts the Big Breakfast show alongside Brendan O’Loughlin, shared stunning snaps from her wedding day via Instagram, writing: “The best day of our lives 🤍 19.08.23.”

Rebecca and Nathan tied the knot at the luxury Clonwilliam House in Wicklow.

The bride wowed in an off-the-shoulder satin gown by Vivienne Westwood, and the groom donned a classic black tuxedo.

Clelia Murphy

Fair City star Clelia Murphy married her “teenage sweetheart” Neil Casley in Dublin on August 19.

The actress, who played Niamh Cassidy in the RTÉ soap, took to Instagram to share the first official photos from her wedding day.

She captioned the post: “So he asked. I said, ‘Yes thank you very much’ and then we danced the night away with some of the best people on the planet.”

Clelia’s engagement to Neil was first reported by the Irish Mail on Sunday back in September 2022.

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts married his childhood sweetheart Niamh on August 21.

The Donegal native proposed to his longtime love while they were on holiday in Santorini, Greece, in March 2022.

The former special needs assistant previously opened up about his relationship with Niamh on our Goss Island podcast series – sponsored by F&F, Fashion at Tesco, telling host Alan Cawley: “We met 16 years ago. We’re from the same area, she’s my childhood sweetheart.”

“We were on and off for a long time, she did her travelling and I did mine, but we always had constant conversations.”

“And then four years ago, we met up again and got back together. I proposed last year, and now we’re getting married!… We always knew we were going to end up together.”

Declan Hannon and Louise Cantillon

Limerick GAA star Declan Hannon and Today FM’s Louise Cantillon tied the knot on September 8.

The couple held their wedding reception at Adare Manor on Friday evening.

Sharing the first official photo of their wedding via Instagram, they wrote: “Draíocht” which means “magic” as Gaeilge.

Declan, who is the captain of the Limerick hurling team, got down on one knee on Slea Head beach in Dingle, Co. Kerry in December 2021.