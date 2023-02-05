From Apple to Bambi: The most unusual celebrity baby names

Celebrities often choose very unique names for their children.

We have listed some of the most unusual celeb baby names, with new additions from Molly-Mae Hague and Kylie Jenner.

Take a look:

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes have two children together, and they both have equally unusual names.

Their first child is a son called X Æ A-12 Musk, which Grimes says is pronounced “X A.I. Archangel.”

The couple’s second child, a daughter, is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grimes said “Exa” references “the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second).”

She also said Dark is “the unknown, people fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Sideræl, pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” is “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

It’s also reportedly a nod to the musician’s favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset are the proud parents of two children.

Their 4-year-old daughter is named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset’s real moniker is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, which inspired the couple’s first-born’s name.

They are also parents to a son named Wave Set Cephus.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2021.

Speaking about her name on Lorraine, Ed said: “I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.”

Because of that, the singer revealed that he and Cherry wanted to give their child “a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

Ed also opened up about why her middle name is Antarctica, he said: “I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

The couple have since welcomed another daughter, who they named Jupiter.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are parents to a daughter named Apple Blythe Alison Martin and a son called Moses.

In 2004, Gwyneth told Oprah Winfrey: “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.'”

“It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.”

The inspired for the former couple’s son’s name was Coldplay’s song Moses, which is about his now ex-wife Gwyneth.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children, most of which have unusual names.

These include Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon.

Knox’s twin has probably the most “normal” name of the children – Vivienne Marcheline.

Bono and Ali Hewson

Bono and Ali Hewson named their daughter Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson, but she has gone by Eve since her school days.

She explained: “My parents knew I’d get bullied, so I just went with Eve.”

“I know Memphis is in there somewhere but on my passport I’m Eve Sunny Day Hewson,” she added.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Here are the inspirations behind Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ children:

Rumer Glenn Willis – Rumer Glenn Willis was born on August 16, 1988 in Kentucky, while her father Bruce Willis was filming their. She was named after author Rumer Godden.

Scout LaRue Willis – Scout was named after To Kill a Mocking Bird’s main character, Scout Finch. Scout’s middle name, LaRue was named after actor, Lash LaRue.

Tallulah Belle Willis – It took a lot of convincing to get Bruc to like his youngest daughters name and according to Demi’s memoir, it was neither her or Bruce that chose it.

Demi revealed it was actually Sleepless in Seattle actress Meg Ryan that suggested the name, writing: “The perfect name for the baby surfaced during an all-girls trip to Fisher Island, off the coast of Miami. The game on that vacation became what to name this new baby.”

“Meg Ryan was there, we had fallen into an easy friendship over the years. She suggested “Tallulah” because both of my other daughters’ names had “oo” sounds: Rumer, of course, and Scout’s middle name, LaRue. ‘Tallulah would round out your trio of ‘oos,’ Meg said.”

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes gave birth to her and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri on April 18th, 2006.

Suri is Hebrew for “princess”, and in Persian, it means “red rose”, so it’s no wonder the pair chose such a gorgeous name.

What they may not have realised is that it is also the Japanese for “pickpocket”, Italian for “horse mackerels”, and is a form of a French verb meaning “to sour.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to three children with very unusual names.

Their first daughter, who is now 11, is named Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue Ivy’s younger twin siblings are named Rumi and Sir.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to two children.

Their first child is a daughter named Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018.

The former couple’s second child, who was born on February 2, 2022, is a son who they originally named Wolf.

However, they later changed the baby’s moniker to Aire.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who met on Love Island back in 2019, welcomed their first child together on January 23, 2023.

The couple named their daughter Bambi, and fans are not sure how they feel about the unique moniker.

Molly-Mae previously said that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s name, telling fans: “It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”