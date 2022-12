A lot happened in 2022, especially in the world of showbiz…

From courtroom drama, to the infamous Oscars slap and ‘spit gate’, celebrities kept us thoroughly entertained this year – but do you know all the Goss from the past 12 months?

To test your knowledge on all things celebrity, Goss.ie has created a killer quiz based on some of the biggest stories of the year.

We featured all these stories on the site this year, so have a go: