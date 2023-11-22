Check out Penneys’ Late Late Toy Show 2023 collection

The Late Late Toy Show is right around the corner.

Patrick Kielty will make his Toy Show hosting debut on RTÉ One on Friday, November 24.

Penneys recently launched a Toy Show collection, which includes the much-loved family pyjama sets, snuddies and cosy socks alongside accessories and stationery.

This year’s collection has everything a family could need for a cosy night in, whilst helping a good cause, including the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and

children (€12) and a baby sleepsuit (€9.50) for those new to the Toy Show tradition!

Parents and children can snuggle up on the sofa ahead of the “most exciting night of the year” with The Late Late Toy Show throw (€9).

The range also features Late Late Toy Show slippers for kids (€4.50).

As part of the partnership with the Toy Show, Penneys will donate €120,000 to support children’s charities and causes around Ireland.

The retailer will also organise a special delivery of The Late Late Toy Show pjs and products for children who will be in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres on the night of The Toy Show.

The collection is on sale in Penneys stores nationwide now.