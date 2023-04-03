5 Family-Friendly Things To Do In Dublin This Easter

Easter Sunday takes place on April 9th this year.

We’ve listed five family-friendly Easter activities to do in Dublin ahead of the Easter Bunny’s arrival.

Take a look:

Malahide Castle Easter Trail

At Malahide Castle, the Fairy Trail becomes the Easter Trail over the Easter holidays.

From April 1st until April 10th, visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour through the trail, where they must find clues to crack the Easter puzzle.

Match the jigsaw pieces so you can enter a special draw to win an Easter basket.

The free, family-friendly trail is open from 10am until 3:30pm daily.

Easter at Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo will be hosting its Easter Extravanganzoo on April 9 and April 10.

With Easter games, a fun trail, face painting, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, you and your family are sure to have an Easter to remember.

Enjoy a meal at The Meerkat Restaurant, or pack a picnic to enjoy after checking out the animals.

You can buy tickets to the zoo here.

The Easter Emporium at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

The Easter Emporium returns to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre from April 5th until April 8th. This unique event is hosted in partnership with Butlers Chocolate, and is completely free to attend.

Using art materials from Liffey Valley reuse partners ReCreate, as well as some seasonal crafts available from The Art & Hobby, Flying Tiger Copenhagen and more, little shoppers will learn how to reuse, redesign and repurpose everyday items as they create themed decorations, with all participants taking home a FREE Butlers Chocolates Easter Egg.

Designed by Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to introduce young people to the idea of creative reuse by showcasing how ‘waste’ materials can be redeveloped into something unique, these special twenty-minute workshops will be running every half hour from 12pm – 4pm in the lead up to the big day.

Book your free ticket here.

Luggwoods Easter Eggstravaganza

The Easter Eggstravaganza at Luggwoods is open now until April 10th.

The Magical Easter Spring Trail is decorated with lots of colour and Easter sensations, and the Luggwoods Fairy Tales characters will help guide you to find clues to crack the code on the Easter puzzle.

The Easter Bunny will also be there to give a chocolate Easter egg to all the children in attendance.

This experience is suitable for small children and for children up to the age of 12.

Willy Wonka’s Walk Through Easter Show at KidsZone Tallaght

The Willy Wonka Easter Show at KidsZone in Tallaght is the perfect way to spend Easter if you have young children.

The walk-through show includes a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, Willy Wonka, the Oompa Loompas, Pixie The Clown, and more.

Parents and babies under 1 go free, and a child’s ticket will set you back €20. Included in your ticket is a photo with the Easter Bunny, a gift and 30 mins playtime in KidsZone.

Buy your tickets here.