Travis Kelce finally explains how his romance with Taylor Swift started: ‘She’ll hate me for saying this’

Travis Kelce has finally explained how he started dating Taylor Swift.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the 34-year-old revealed how he attracted Taylor’s attention following his unsuccessful first attempt to meet the singer at her Eras Tour concert in July.

“I don’t know if I want to get into all of it,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Thankfully, cupid’s arrow struck as Taylor ended up texting him, and they later arranged to meet for dinner.

Travis also revealed how Taylor’s family unknowingly helped him get her attention.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but… when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker,” he said.

Speaking about their first meeting, the NFL star joked that his friends warned him “don’t f*** this up” before their first date.

He explained: “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he continued. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis branded his popstar girlfriend “a genius”, and also explained how they share a lot of the same values.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he added.