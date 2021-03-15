The FULL list of nominees for the Oscars 2021

The nominees for 93rd Academy Awards have been announced.
The annual award show is regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, and was postponed from February 28 until April 25 due to the pandemic.
The ceremony is set to take place in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed the nominations, with Irish animated film Wolfwalkers landing a nod.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Actor in a Supporting Role
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/auP16V43Y5
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Actress in a Supporting Role
Congratulations to the Supporting Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HNZ6uCpaQA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Costume Design
Congratulations to the Costume Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/J186FSyTJa
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Music (Original Score)
Congratulations to the Original Score nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/j2dprQUNj0
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Animated Short Film
The nominees for Animated Short Film #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ARUvCHCIJW
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 15, 2021
Live Action Short Film
Congratulations to the Live Action Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/y23ra2AHBT
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Sound
Congratulations to the Sound nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/rnTSAJwTyR
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Congratulations to the Adapted Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RRRxTixh9N
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1X1liVqpRQ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Actor in a Leading Role
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/zcxskAgt6Q
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Actress in a Leading Role
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/z8dFO81wWD
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Animated Feature Film
Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TFzSmC93EC
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Cinematography
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06HSOjc0Qn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Directing
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/G5gRRVWm9Z
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Documentary Feature
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CuzTrSDco0
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Documentary Short Subject
Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hIVoZbIZ6m
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Film Editing
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/dayxmpVqTh
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
International Feature Film
Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SUmbJNXuPm
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Makeup and Hairstyling
Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/vStIavyKhm
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Music (Original Song)
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LQnIj0tRy8
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Best Picture
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UaSUkyrvha
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Production Design
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/4LvB01sRGI
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Visual Effects
Congratulations to the Visual Effects nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/NIXjITnsFA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021