Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced this year's nominees

The FULL list of nominees for the Oscars 2021

The nominees for 93rd Academy Awards have been announced.

The annual award show is regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, and was postponed from February 28 until April 25 due to the pandemic.

The ceremony is set to take place in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed the nominations, with Irish animated film Wolfwalkers landing a nod.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Congratulations to the Live Action Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/y23ra2AHBT — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TFzSmC93EC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hIVoZbIZ6m — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SUmbJNXuPm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Makeup and Hairstyling

Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/vStIavyKhm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects