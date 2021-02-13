He looks so different!

Scott Disick debuts dramatic new look after dying his hair

Scott Disick has debuted a dramatic new look, after dying his hair platinum blonde.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen rocking his new ‘do in Miami on Friday, in photos obtained by E! News.

The 37-year-old was joined by his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.

The couple sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

They were later papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu.

Amelia, 19, is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Scott’s new relationship with Amelia comes amid calls for him to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

However in recent years, Scott and Kourtney have grown closer – and fans are eager for them to give their romance another chance.

Sadly, fans shouldn’t expect a reunion any time soon, as Scott is happily dating Amelia, and Kourtney recently struck up a romance with her longtime friend Travis Barker.