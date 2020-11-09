Scott Disick sparks romance rumours with 19-year-old model

The brunette beauty is the daughter of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Scott Disick has sparked romance rumours with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The 37-year-old was first spotted with Amelia as they arrived together to Kendall Jenner’s controversial Halloween birthday bash last month.

The rumoured couple have now been spotted together a second time, enjoying a dinner date in California on Saturday.

Scott shared a photo of his table in the restaurant to his Instagram Stories, showing off a variety of pasta dishes with the caption: “My love.”

Sharing a photo of the same table, Amelia wrote: “Family dinner”, with Us Weekly reporting that they were joined by mutual friend Marie Lou Bartoli.

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

She has a large social media platform, often posting stunning snaps of herself on Instagram to her 684k followers.

View this post on Instagram This is exactly what behind the scenes looks like A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Feb 8, 2020 at 1:15pm PST

The news of the rumoured romance comes amid fans calling for Scott to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

In recent years, the former couple have grown closer, and fans are now eager for Kourtney and Scott to give their romance another chance.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.